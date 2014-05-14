Passion Lingerie Offers Discounts for Select Sexy Clothing and Other Items

Fairmont, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Passion Lingerie, one of the up and coming sexy clothing online retailers, announced that select items from their vast product line are now available at discounted prices. According to the retailer, the price cuts are applicable not just to the current line but also to the new arrivals.



According to Passion Lingerie, the demand for cheap lingerie is on the increase and to meet the needs of shoppers, they have decided to offer more alluring clothing. Aside for attractive but cheap lingerie, the retailer is also offering a plethora of sexy clothes ranging from swimwear, plus size, costumes, to silk panties and more. Each category, according to the company, is further divided into sub-categories so buyers have more options to choose from.



The site now also has a link to their bestselling items as well as the new arrivals so it is easier for a first time shopper to find what they are looking for. Each item comes with a detailed description, an image, the price and other particulars. From there, according to the company, the shopper just needs to add the item to the cart and pay with PayPal.



Aside from silk panties, sexy schoolgirl uniforms and classic lingerie, the company now offers men’s underwear as well. And apart from their popular items, the retailer has a special offers section where many of their sexy clothes and lingerie are available at discounted prices.



About Passion Lingerie

Passion Lingerie is an online retailer known for their seductive clothing line. Offering a vast range of sexy costumes including revealing swimwear, Brazilian style bikinis, thongs and panties, it is the place where all things sexy can be purchased. Aside from their extensive product range, the company has become popular with a lot of buyers for their affordable prices and frequently updated inventories.



Contact Details:

Jeffrey J. Laflamme

2247 Rosewood Court

Fairmont, MN 56031