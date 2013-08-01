Passive Radar Technology to Surpass $10 Billion Annually by the End of 2023

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack has added a new market report which forecasts that the overall spending in Passive radar technology will cross $10 billion annually at the end of 2023.



Passive radar is different from traditional forms of radar in that it does not emit any electromagnetic radiation. Instead, it relies on reflections from other electromagnetic signals in the atmosphere in order to provide a radar picture. Passive radar provides a number of distinct advantages that will allow it to corner a significant portion of defense, homeland security, and civilian radar markets. In addition to cost-efficiency, passive radar is also covert, an effective counter to stealth technologies, and environmentally friendly.



The market for passive radar is still in its infancy, and few companies have developed effective, marketable systems. However, as the technology becomes more sophisticated and affordable, more and more competitors can be expected to enter the market, particularly in defense and homeland security.



By the end of 2023, we expect passive radar technology investments to account of more than $10 billion in revenue, following a CAGR of nearly 36% between 2013 and 2023. This report focuses on the two markets where passive radar technology has the greatest potential: civilian aviation and military radar applications.



The report presents vendor strategies, overall depictions of potential growth in both sectors, as well as detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of global and regional drivers and limitations on market potential from 2013 till 2023.



The report comes with an associated excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all revenue projection forecasts presented within the report.



Key Findings:



Overall spending on passive radar technology will surpass $10 Billion annually by the end of 2023

Overall spending on passive radar technology will surpass $10 Billion annually by the end of 2023

The flexibility of deployment, together with stealth and surveillance capabilities will drive passive radar investments to comprise nearly 41% of the total military radar spending between 2013 and 2023

Cost efficiency, spectrum congestion and emerging urban applications are the key drivers impelling passive radar investments in civil aviation

Topics Covered:



The business case for passive radar technologies

Market drivers and limitations for civilian aviation and military applications

Profiles and strategies of key industry players

Global and regional market forecasts for passive radar investments:

Submarket forecasts are categorized in the following two categories:

Military & Homeland Security passive radar market

Civil Aviation passive radar market

Regional forecasts are categorized in the following six categories:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Latin & Central America



Key Questions Answered:



How big is the opportunity for passive radar technology and what is the size of the total addressable market?

What are the key military and civil aviation applications of passive radar technology?

What are the market drivers and barriers for the adoption of passive radar technology?

Which region will witness the highest level of investments and growth on passive radar?

Which key industry players are investing in passive radar technology?

List of Companies Mentioned:



Applied Radar

BAE

Bruel and Kjaer

Cambridge Pixel

Cassidian

Cobham

Department of Defense (DOD)

DRS Technologies

EADS

ELTA Systems

Ettus Research

EUROCONTROL (European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation)

Federal Aviation Authority (FAA)

Finmeccanica

Frequentis

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Helios Remote Sensing Systems

Honeywell

Indra

Information Systems Laboratories

Israel Aerospace Industries

ITT Corporation

Kelvin Hughes

Lockheed Martin

Longbow LLC

NATS

NIIP

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Roke Manor Research

Royal Air Force

Saab AB

Selex ES

Telephonics

Terma

Thales Group

ThalesRaytheonSystems

The Boeing Company



