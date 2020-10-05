Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging market report recognizes the importance of investing in policies and processes to use trade as a tool for inclusive growth. Underlying this approach is a strategy to strengthen its export sectors and broaden the scope of the goods and services produced given the report's traditionally strong dependence on a narrow set of revenue-generating investment in the Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market. This report is a roadmap for Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging market exporters and policymakers to identify higher value-added products and markets with growth potential, as well as giving guidance to realize the opportunities and overcoming production challenges



Pelican BioThermal LLC (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Cold Chain Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), FedEx Corp. (U.S.), AmerisourceBergen Corp. (U.S.), Deutsche Post AG (DHL) (Germany)



TOKYO, August 1, 2019 – FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), announced improved temperature-controlled shipping services using cold shipping packaging for healthcare customers in Japan. The services enable FedEx to offer customers improved convenience, rigorous temperature control throughout the entire journey, and cost advantages.



The growing demand along with rising consumption of perishable products will help impact the temperature controlled packaging solutions market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. The increasing growth in the pharmaceutical industry, developing technology and reusable packaging and rising usage in the transport of medicines, clinical trial distribution products, donor organs, blood transfers are also expected to progress the market growth.



Insulated shippers

Insulated Containers

Refrigerants

Others



Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others



The findings show that the country has a wealth of untapped export potential, particularly within North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other), and that realizing this potential can build competitiveness for future growth.



The Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging market also presents new analysis on opportunities for upgrading to transformed products, taking into account the existing export structure and available inputs. It analysis the current trade challenges that the market faces and provides guidance on targeted avenues for enhancing export growth, diversification, and product upgrading by moving towards higher value-added products within a value chain.



-Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market reveals the importance of investing in policies and processes to use trade as a tool for inclusive growth.



-Underlying this approach is a strategy to strengthen its significant information and broaden the scope of the services produced giving it strong dependence on a narrow set of revenue-generation.



-Developing a competitiveness strategy that focuses on diversifying its market and shifting to greater value addition in its products and services could place the market onto a more stable and sustainable development path with widespread benefits.



-Trade and Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging market access data are key in guiding and re-orienting policies towards the opportunities that promise the greatest benefits



-It ensures the widespread access to finance for global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging market manufacturers, with improved connectivity to regional markets, and implementing an attractive and effective taxation system are overarching policies that will have a positive impact on the general business environment.



This research presents an example of how relevant data – complemented by information from local stakeholders – can inform the trade-related decision-making of policymakers and the private sector; by transforming raw data to trade and Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging market intelligence. It gives a balance between policies that promote the current market effect and an innovative approach that invests in new tradable products with higher value-added and impact.



The Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging market report provides design and implements an informed trade and development strategy. Enhancing trade competitiveness is not always straightforward. Accordingly, this report provides a customized analysis for product upgrading focused on export diversification.



