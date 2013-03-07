Passport Advice Hotline Opens to Field Questions Before Seasonal Rush

Wimbledon, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- The Home Office recently issued a plea to those interested in traveling this summer, requesting they make sure to apply for passport renewals early. With the summer season approaching, the number of people applying increases, creating a rush by those who put off the process until the eleventh hour, as experts say happened last year. In 2012, more than one million people waited until the summer months to apply for renewals causing a backlog in the system. To counter problems travellers may have obtaining their passports, The Passport Information Service, an independent passport advice line has been created to field queries on a variety of topics and give information about the One Day Passport.



Says Richard Howard, spokesperson for Passport Advice, "The Passport Advice Line can also provide you with information on passport enquiries, applications, renewals, one day renewal and using the Fast Track 7 day service. It's amazing the number of questions people have and our operators have all the answers, in a timely manner. No more waiting on hold for long periods, either, or facing endless voice mail options. You can speak to a live operator within 30 seconds by calling our 0203 land-line telephone number."



The line, according to Howard, answers a number of questions for those looking for passports. "We are the UK's leading authority in live independent passport advice and can help with answers to many British passport related enquiries. Some of the questions we field include renewal and application questions, reporting a lost or stolen passport, details for travel to the United States, fast tracking your application and passport office locations. Additionally, we help those with issues regarding children's passports, renewals via phone service and one day passport service help. The bottom line is, if you have a question about any issue with your passport, we can probably help you out."



Howard elaborates, saying, "We can provide additional information on the current prices of applying and renewing a passport including the range of services that the IPS offers, including the Fast Track Passport, where by you can in some circumstances receive a passport on the same day. There is also assistance on travelling to the United States in regards to the minimum amount of time required on your passport in order for you to gain entry into the USA. You will also require additional travel documents when travelling in order for you to pass America's border agency security."



About Passport Advice

Open Monday through Friday from 9am through 6pm, Passport Advice strives to answer all calls within sixty seconds. Callers will also have the opportunity to leave a message or request a call back where one of the agents will call back, typically within 10 minutes.