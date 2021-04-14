Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Passwordless Authentication Software Market Insights, forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Passwordless Authentication Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Ping Identity Corp (United States), Yubico (United States), Secret Double Octopus (Israel), Microsoft (United States), Authentiq BV (United States), 1Kosmos (United States) , Cidaas (Germany), Groove id (United States) , HYPR (United States), IDEE GmbH (Germany),



Passwordless authentication is being adopted to address COVID-19 impact on remote work security challenges.



Passwordless Authentication Software Overview:

Passwordless authentication is a type of multi-factor authentication that eliminates a password as an authentication type. Instead of using passwords, passwordless authentication relies on authenticating a user via other means, such as something a user has (like a trusted mobile device or a hardware security key) and something that they are (scanning their fingerprint). The most common use cases for passwordless authentication include either workforce authentication or customer authentication. Furthermore, companies use passwordless authentication to improve end-user experience, as many people forget or reuse unsecured passwords. Reduce security risks to the company stemming from breached passwords. And reduce the cost of maintaining passwords and lifting the burden of password resets on help desk teams.

On 28 April 2020, Trusona, the pioneering leader in passwordless multi-factor authentication technology, announced it has expanded its suite of passwordless solutions to support 2-step verification with Time-based One-time Passwords (TOTPs), allowing enterprises to further consolidate security and provide even more global users with secure account access.



The Passwordless Authentication Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud-Based, Web-based), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecomm, Healthcare, Government, Defense and Surveillance, Consumer Electronics, Others)



Market Trend

- Technological Advancements in Passwordless Authentication Software



Market Drivers

- The Rising Risks from Phishing and Password Attacks

- The Growing Need to Offer Enhanced Customer Experience

- Upsurging Demand for Passwordless Authentication Solutions To Reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

- Passwords are Burden for the IT Staffs in Many Ways is the Key Factor Driving the Market Growth

Market Challenges



Passwordless Authentication Software Market M&A Activity:

On 25 June 2019, Ping Identity, the leader in Identity Defined Security, announced a significant update to PingOne for Customers, the cloud-delivered Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) offering built for developers. The API-first solution can now deliver seamless and secure push notifications from custom mobile applications that can be used for passwordless and advanced multi-factor authentication. The cloud identity solution helps development teams speed time to launch for their applications, while also taking security concerns off their plates and letting them maintain customization and control over their user experiences. This release marks another milestone for PingOne for Customers that makes embedding secure identity servicesâ€"login, registration, multi-factor authentication and othersâ€"into applications easier than ever.



