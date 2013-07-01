Past Lives Focus of New Book by Davina DeSilver

Dorset, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Davina DeSilver announces the publication of her new book "Past Life Regression & My Past Life Experiences". DeSilver is the author of numerous books on hypnosis for self-help and the application of reading auras. In her new book she gives an account of the experience of past life regressions, and what she learned from her own experience and the experience of helping others discover their past lives.



DeSilver says of the experience of writing her book, "I trained in Past Life Regression Therapy several years ago and have been asked many times to write down some of my own past life stories. I have been shocked, elated, stunned and at times frozen with fear. These are my experiences, never anyone famous, just real experiences of past lives, usually with some pertinent reminder or similarity with events in my current life".



"Past Life Regression & My Past Life Experiences" is written in a to-the-point, easy to read, style which readers can identify as a personal and truthful account with a natural sense of humor. She writes from both a personal and therapeutic viewpoint.



Brought up in countryside of the United Kingdom, DeSilver found she always had an empathy with animals and nature. She spent years working in commercial enterprises as an adult, and while she never lost touch with her spirit, a conversation of her father reminded her of her childhood nickname, "magic hands." At various times during her childhood, she would sit in front of the fire with a sick animal, willing it back to health.



Davina DeSilver wants everyone who has ever had an a feeling, notion, or even an out of place memory signaling the possibility of a connection to a past life to read "Past Life Regression & My Past Life Experiences". She hopes to use the book to help people begin a journey of discovery. Readers of her book can begin that journey to finding their complete true selves and history.



"Past Life Regression & My Past Life Experiences" is available from Amazon by going to http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DCSOV20



About Davina DeSilver

Davina DeSilver is an author, Reiki Master and hypnotherapist. She is the author of several books related to both spirituality and self-help. DeSilver resides in the UK.



CONTACT

Davina DeSilver

Auras & Chakras

United Kingdom

davina@aurasandchakras.com

http://aurasandchakras.com