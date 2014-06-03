New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Market for pasta and noodles in Saudi Arabia reaches value of SR991 million, following 11% review period CAGR. Sales of foreign products account for 57% of market in 2012. Asian expat community represents large consumer group for noodles in Saudi Arabia. Domestic production of pasta and noodles predicted to see 6% CAGR over 2013-2018 to reach SR779 million.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Pasta and Noodles in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1544. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Pasta and Noodles in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1544 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Cooked and Prepared Pasta, Dried and Frozen Pasta Products, Fresh Pasta.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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