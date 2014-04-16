Pasta, Bread & Rice Market: Food Pasta in Brazil - April 2014

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Pasta - Brazil - April 2014” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Market Survey On Pasta Market In Brazil - April 2014: Market Research Report
Price increase in the category together with an increasing demand for healthier products has had a negative impact on the sales of pasta. The subcategories with the greatest potential for growth are whole-grain and fresh pasta, given consumers’ interest for these types of products.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Definitions
Market data
Sophisticated
Gourmet
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Brazil retail sales of pasta, 2008-18
Companies
Figure 2: Companies\' retail value shares in the pasta market, 2013
The consumer
Figure 3: Consumption of pasta/noodles, by selected frequencies, January 2014
The issues
Whole-grain pasta could meet demand for healthier products
Figure 4: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles, any agree, January 2014
Fresh pasta could be positioned as a sophisticated type of meal
Figure 5: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, January 2014
Men could generate higher consumption of pasta
Figure 6: Any consumption of pasta/noodles by selected types, by gender, January 2014
What we think
Trend Application
Trend: Extend my Brand
Trend: The Big Issue
Who’s Innovating?
Key points
Premium products are the highlight of new launches in recent years
Figure 7: New launches of pasta, by company in Brazil, 2013
Whole-grain pasta is still rare in the Brazilian market
Figure 8: New product launches, by top 10 claims in pasta, 2009-13
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Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Retail value sales
Figure 9: Brazil retail sales of pasta, 2008-18
Figure 10: Wheat prices, 2008-13
Retails volume sales
Figure 11: Retails volume sales of pasta, 2008-18
Volume sales to foodservice
Figure 12: Retails volume sales of pasta to foodservice, 2008-18
Retails value sales forecast of pasta
Figure 13: Retail value sales forecast of pasta, 2008-18
Retail volume sales forecast of pasta
Figure 14: Retail volume sales forecast of pasta, 2008-18
Volume sales forecast to foodservice segment
Figure 15: Volume sales forecast to foodservice segment, 2008-18
Factors considered in the forecast
Market Share
Key points
Brazilian pasta market is highly fragmented
Figure 16: Companies\' retail value share in the pasta market, 2012-13
Figure 17: Companies\' retail volume share in the pasta market, 2012-13
Companies and Brands
M. Dias Branco
Barilla
Selmi
The Consumer – Frequency of Eating Pasta
Key points
Daily consumption of pasta is very small
Figure 18: Consumption of pasta/noodles, by selected frequencies, January 2014
Figure 19: Brazilians\' average food consumption, 2008-09
The Consumer – Consumption Occasions of Pasta
Key points
Pasta is still seen as a basic food alternative
Figure 20: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, January 2014
The Consumer – Behavior Toward Pasta
Key points
Half of consumers are not aware of how versatile pasta can be
Figure 21: Behavior toward pasta/noodles, January 2014
The Consumer – Attitudes Toward Pasta
Key points
Brazilian consumers want healthier pasta
Figure 22: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles, any agree, April 2014
Whole-grain Pasta Could Meet Demand for Healthier Products
Key points
Brazilian consumers demand healthier pasta
Figure 23: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles, any agree, April 2014
Whole-grain pasta could meet demand for healthier pasta
Figure 24: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles, April 2014
Figure 25: Attitudes toward bread and baked products, April 2013
Figure 26: Attitude towards cookies and crackers, June 2012
What it means
Fresh Pasta Could be Positioned as a Sophisticated Meal
Key points
Brazilians don’t associate pasta with special occasions
Figure 27: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, January 2014
Figure 28: Behavior toward pasta/noodles, January 2014
Filled fresh pasta could be positioned as ideal food for special occasions
Figure 29: Any consumption of pasta/noodles by selected types, January 2014
Figure 30: New launches of frozen and chilled pasta, by flavor, 2009-13
Figure 31: Any consumption of fresh pasta (eg lasagna, spaghetti, cappelletti/ravioli), by socioeconomic group, January 2014
What it means
Men Could Generate Higher Consumption of Pasta
Key points
Men look for convenience in pasta
Figure 32: Any consumption of pasta/noodles by selected types, by gender, January 2014
Communication strategies can tap into the increasing presence of men in the kitchen
What it means
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
Figure 33: Best- and worst-case forecasts for Brazil retail sales of pasta, by value 2013-18
Figure 34: Best- and worst-case forecasts for Brazil retail and foodservice sales of pasta, by volume, 2013-18
Figure 35: Best- and worst-case forecasts for Brazil retail sales of pasta, by volume, 2013-18
Figure 36: Best- and worst-case forecasts for Brazil foodservice sales of pasta, by volume, 2013-18
Appendix – The Consumer – Frequency of Eating Pasta/Noodles
Figure 37: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, January 2014
Figure 38: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry spaghetti, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 39: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry spaghetti, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)
Figure 40: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Instant noodles (eg Nissin Miojo), by demographics, January 2014
Figure 41: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Instant noodles (eg Nissin Miojo), by demographics, January 2014 (continued)
Figure 42: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry fusilli/farfalle/penne, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 43: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry fusilli/farfalle/penne, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)
Figure 44: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry lasagna sheets, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 45: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry lasagna sheets, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)
Figure 46: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Fresh spaghetti, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 47: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Fresh spaghetti, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)
Figure 48: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry soup noodles, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 49: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry soup noodles, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)
Figure 50: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry lasagna sheets, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 51: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry lasagna sheets, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)
Figure 52: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry tagliarini/fettuccine, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 53: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry tagliarini/fettuccine, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)
Figure 54: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Fresh gnocchi, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 55: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Fresh gnocchi, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)
Figure 56: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Fresh tagliarini/fettuccine, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 57: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Fresh tagliarini/fettuccine, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)
Figure 58: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Instant cup/pot noodles (eg Cup Noodles, Liggero), by demographics, January 2014
Figure 59: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Instant cup/pot noodles (eg Cup Noodles, Liggero), by demographics, January 2014 (continued)
Figure 60: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Fresh cappelletti/ravioli, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 61: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Fresh cappelletti/ravioli, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)
Figure 62: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Other, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 63: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Other, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)
Figure 64: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, January 2014
Figure 65: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, January 2014 (continued)
Figure 66: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by behavior toward pasta/noodles, January 2014
Figure 67: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by behavior toward pasta/noodles, January 2014 (continued)
Figure 68: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would be interested in more healthy options of pasta/noodles, January 2014
Figure 69: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—There is no need for side dishes when eating pasta, January 2014
Figure 70: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would like to see more fresh pasta/noodles available at supermarkets, January 2014
Figure 71: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I tend to eat instant noodles because it’s a quick meal, January 2014
Figure 72: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—Eating pasta/noodles makes you put on weight, January 2014
Figure 73: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would like to add more whole-grain pasta/noodles to my diet, January 2014
Figure 74: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles— I tend to use precooked lasagna sheets rather than dry sheets when making a lasagna dish, January 2014
Figure 75: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles— I tend to eat more pasta/noodles in cold weather than in hot weather, January 2014
Figure 76: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles— I would like to see a greater variety of different fillings for cappelletti and ravioli, January 2014
Figure 77: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles— I would buy more pasta/noodles if they were healthier (eg no preservatives, additives), January 2014
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Appendix – The Consumer – Consumption Occasions of Pasta/Noodles
Figure 78: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, January 2014
Figure 79: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 80: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)
Figure 81: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by behavior toward pasta/noodles, January 2014
Figure 82: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by behavior toward pasta/noodles, January 2014 (continued)
Figure 83: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would be interested in more healthy options of pasta/noodles, January 2014
Figure 84: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—There is no need for side dishes when eating pasta, January 2014
Figure 85: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would like to see more fresh pasta/noodles available at supermarkets, January 2014
Figure 86: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I tend to eat instant noodles because it’s a quick meal, January 2014
Figure 87: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—Eating pasta/noodles makes you put on weight, January 2014
Figure 88: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would like to add more whole-grain pasta/noodles to my diet, January 2014
Figure 89: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I tend to use precooked lasagna sheets rather than dry sheets when making a lasagna dish, January 2014
Figure 90: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I tend to eat more pasta/noodles in cold weather than in hot weather, January 2014
Figure 91: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would like to see a greater variety of different fillings for cappelletti and ravioli, January 2014
Figure 92: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would buy more pasta/noodles if they were healthier (eg no preservatives, additives), January 2014
Appendix – The Consumer – Behavior Toward Pasta/Noodles
Figure 93: Behavior toward pasta/noodles, January 2014
Figure 94: Behavior toward pasta/noodles, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 95: Behavior toward pasta/noodles, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)
Appendix – The Consumer – Attitudes Toward Pasta/Noodles
Figure 96: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles, January 2014
Figure 97: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would buy more pasta/noodles if they were healthier (eg no preservatives, additives), by demographics, January 2014
Figure 98: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—Eating pasta/noodles makes you put on weight, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 99: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would be interested in more healthy options of pasta/noodles, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 100: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I tend to eat instant noodles because it’s a quick meal, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 101: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would like to see more fresh pasta/noodles available at supermarkets, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 102: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I tend to use precooked lasagna sheets rather than dry sheets when making a lasagna dish, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 103: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—There is no need for side dishes when eating pasta, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 104: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would like to see a greater variety of different fillings for cappelletti and ravioli, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 105: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I tend to eat more pasta/noodles in cold weather than in hot weather, by demographics, January 2014
Figure 106: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would like to add more whole-grain pasta/noodles to my diet, by demographics, January 2014
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