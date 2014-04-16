Pasta, Bread & Rice Market: Food Pasta in Brazil - April 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Market Survey On Pasta Market In Brazil - April 2014: Market Research Report



Price increase in the category together with an increasing demand for healthier products has had a negative impact on the sales of pasta. The subcategories with the greatest potential for growth are whole-grain and fresh pasta, given consumers’ interest for these types of products.



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Table of Content



Introduction



Definitions

Market data

Sophisticated

Gourmet

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: Brazil retail sales of pasta, 2008-18

Companies

Figure 2: Companies\' retail value shares in the pasta market, 2013

The consumer

Figure 3: Consumption of pasta/noodles, by selected frequencies, January 2014

The issues

Whole-grain pasta could meet demand for healthier products

Figure 4: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles, any agree, January 2014

Fresh pasta could be positioned as a sophisticated type of meal

Figure 5: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, January 2014

Men could generate higher consumption of pasta

Figure 6: Any consumption of pasta/noodles by selected types, by gender, January 2014

What we think



Trend Application



Trend: Extend my Brand

Trend: The Big Issue



Who’s Innovating?



Key points

Premium products are the highlight of new launches in recent years

Figure 7: New launches of pasta, by company in Brazil, 2013

Whole-grain pasta is still rare in the Brazilian market

Figure 8: New product launches, by top 10 claims in pasta, 2009-13



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Market Size and Forecast



Key points

Retail value sales

Figure 9: Brazil retail sales of pasta, 2008-18

Figure 10: Wheat prices, 2008-13

Retails volume sales

Figure 11: Retails volume sales of pasta, 2008-18

Volume sales to foodservice

Figure 12: Retails volume sales of pasta to foodservice, 2008-18

Retails value sales forecast of pasta

Figure 13: Retail value sales forecast of pasta, 2008-18

Retail volume sales forecast of pasta

Figure 14: Retail volume sales forecast of pasta, 2008-18

Volume sales forecast to foodservice segment

Figure 15: Volume sales forecast to foodservice segment, 2008-18

Factors considered in the forecast



Market Share



Key points

Brazilian pasta market is highly fragmented

Figure 16: Companies\' retail value share in the pasta market, 2012-13

Figure 17: Companies\' retail volume share in the pasta market, 2012-13



Companies and Brands



M. Dias Branco

Barilla

Selmi



The Consumer – Frequency of Eating Pasta



Key points

Daily consumption of pasta is very small

Figure 18: Consumption of pasta/noodles, by selected frequencies, January 2014

Figure 19: Brazilians\' average food consumption, 2008-09



The Consumer – Consumption Occasions of Pasta



Key points

Pasta is still seen as a basic food alternative

Figure 20: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, January 2014



The Consumer – Behavior Toward Pasta



Key points

Half of consumers are not aware of how versatile pasta can be

Figure 21: Behavior toward pasta/noodles, January 2014



The Consumer – Attitudes Toward Pasta



Key points

Brazilian consumers want healthier pasta

Figure 22: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles, any agree, April 2014



Whole-grain Pasta Could Meet Demand for Healthier Products



Key points

Brazilian consumers demand healthier pasta

Figure 23: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles, any agree, April 2014

Whole-grain pasta could meet demand for healthier pasta

Figure 24: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles, April 2014

Figure 25: Attitudes toward bread and baked products, April 2013

Figure 26: Attitude towards cookies and crackers, June 2012

What it means



Fresh Pasta Could be Positioned as a Sophisticated Meal



Key points

Brazilians don’t associate pasta with special occasions

Figure 27: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, January 2014

Figure 28: Behavior toward pasta/noodles, January 2014

Filled fresh pasta could be positioned as ideal food for special occasions

Figure 29: Any consumption of pasta/noodles by selected types, January 2014

Figure 30: New launches of frozen and chilled pasta, by flavor, 2009-13

Figure 31: Any consumption of fresh pasta (eg lasagna, spaghetti, cappelletti/ravioli), by socioeconomic group, January 2014

What it means



Men Could Generate Higher Consumption of Pasta



Key points

Men look for convenience in pasta

Figure 32: Any consumption of pasta/noodles by selected types, by gender, January 2014

Communication strategies can tap into the increasing presence of men in the kitchen

What it means



Appendix – Market Size and Forecast



Figure 33: Best- and worst-case forecasts for Brazil retail sales of pasta, by value 2013-18

Figure 34: Best- and worst-case forecasts for Brazil retail and foodservice sales of pasta, by volume, 2013-18

Figure 35: Best- and worst-case forecasts for Brazil retail sales of pasta, by volume, 2013-18

Figure 36: Best- and worst-case forecasts for Brazil foodservice sales of pasta, by volume, 2013-18



Appendix – The Consumer – Frequency of Eating Pasta/Noodles



Figure 37: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, January 2014

Figure 38: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry spaghetti, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 39: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry spaghetti, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 40: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Instant noodles (eg Nissin Miojo), by demographics, January 2014

Figure 41: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Instant noodles (eg Nissin Miojo), by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 42: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry fusilli/farfalle/penne, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 43: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry fusilli/farfalle/penne, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 44: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry lasagna sheets, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 45: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry lasagna sheets, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 46: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Fresh spaghetti, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 47: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Fresh spaghetti, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 48: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry soup noodles, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 49: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry soup noodles, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 50: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry lasagna sheets, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 51: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry lasagna sheets, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 52: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry tagliarini/fettuccine, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 53: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Dry tagliarini/fettuccine, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 54: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Fresh gnocchi, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 55: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Fresh gnocchi, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 56: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Fresh tagliarini/fettuccine, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 57: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Fresh tagliarini/fettuccine, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 58: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Instant cup/pot noodles (eg Cup Noodles, Liggero), by demographics, January 2014

Figure 59: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Instant cup/pot noodles (eg Cup Noodles, Liggero), by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 60: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Fresh cappelletti/ravioli, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 61: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Fresh cappelletti/ravioli, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 62: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Other, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 63: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles—Other, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 64: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, January 2014

Figure 65: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 66: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by behavior toward pasta/noodles, January 2014

Figure 67: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by behavior toward pasta/noodles, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 68: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would be interested in more healthy options of pasta/noodles, January 2014

Figure 69: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—There is no need for side dishes when eating pasta, January 2014

Figure 70: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would like to see more fresh pasta/noodles available at supermarkets, January 2014

Figure 71: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I tend to eat instant noodles because it’s a quick meal, January 2014

Figure 72: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—Eating pasta/noodles makes you put on weight, January 2014

Figure 73: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would like to add more whole-grain pasta/noodles to my diet, January 2014

Figure 74: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles— I tend to use precooked lasagna sheets rather than dry sheets when making a lasagna dish, January 2014

Figure 75: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles— I tend to eat more pasta/noodles in cold weather than in hot weather, January 2014

Figure 76: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles— I would like to see a greater variety of different fillings for cappelletti and ravioli, January 2014

Figure 77: Frequency of eating pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles— I would buy more pasta/noodles if they were healthier (eg no preservatives, additives), January 2014



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Appendix – The Consumer – Consumption Occasions of Pasta/Noodles



Figure 78: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, January 2014

Figure 79: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 80: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 81: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by behavior toward pasta/noodles, January 2014

Figure 82: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by behavior toward pasta/noodles, January 2014 (continued)

Figure 83: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would be interested in more healthy options of pasta/noodles, January 2014

Figure 84: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—There is no need for side dishes when eating pasta, January 2014

Figure 85: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would like to see more fresh pasta/noodles available at supermarkets, January 2014

Figure 86: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I tend to eat instant noodles because it’s a quick meal, January 2014

Figure 87: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—Eating pasta/noodles makes you put on weight, January 2014

Figure 88: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would like to add more whole-grain pasta/noodles to my diet, January 2014

Figure 89: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I tend to use precooked lasagna sheets rather than dry sheets when making a lasagna dish, January 2014

Figure 90: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I tend to eat more pasta/noodles in cold weather than in hot weather, January 2014

Figure 91: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would like to see a greater variety of different fillings for cappelletti and ravioli, January 2014

Figure 92: Consumption occasions of pasta/noodles, by attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would buy more pasta/noodles if they were healthier (eg no preservatives, additives), January 2014



Appendix – The Consumer – Behavior Toward Pasta/Noodles



Figure 93: Behavior toward pasta/noodles, January 2014

Figure 94: Behavior toward pasta/noodles, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 95: Behavior toward pasta/noodles, by demographics, January 2014 (continued)



Appendix – The Consumer – Attitudes Toward Pasta/Noodles



Figure 96: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles, January 2014

Figure 97: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would buy more pasta/noodles if they were healthier (eg no preservatives, additives), by demographics, January 2014

Figure 98: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—Eating pasta/noodles makes you put on weight, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 99: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would be interested in more healthy options of pasta/noodles, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 100: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I tend to eat instant noodles because it’s a quick meal, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 101: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would like to see more fresh pasta/noodles available at supermarkets, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 102: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I tend to use precooked lasagna sheets rather than dry sheets when making a lasagna dish, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 103: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—There is no need for side dishes when eating pasta, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 104: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would like to see a greater variety of different fillings for cappelletti and ravioli, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 105: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I tend to eat more pasta/noodles in cold weather than in hot weather, by demographics, January 2014

Figure 106: Attitudes toward pasta/noodles—I would like to add more whole-grain pasta/noodles to my diet, by demographics, January 2014



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