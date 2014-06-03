Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Pasta in Belgium", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- The continued home cooking trend in Belgium is leading pasta to increase in popularity. Pasta has long been a popular meal in Belgium, with consumers ranking pasta as their favourite meal. Aside from offering convenience, pasta is sold at an affordable price, which appeals to both busy and economically sensitive consumers. Pasta is also benefiting from the increasing popularity of Mediterranean cuisine, which is associated with a healthy lifestyle. Pasta producers have hence introduced healthy new shapes and tastes, which have given a renewed dynamic to the category. Pasta as a whole has seen a tendency towards premiumisation. The category remains highly segmented however, with consumers choosing either top-of-the-range or bottom-of-the-range products, leaving medium-quality products in decline.
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Competitive Landscape
Soubry Joseph NV still holds the lead amongst branded players in pasta in 2013, with a value share of 18%. Soubry has long benefited from consumer fidelity, owing to its diversified portfolio of widely distributed products. Behind Soubry come the private label producers Carrefour Belgium SA/NV, Etn Franz Colruyt NV and Delhaize 'Le Lion' SA, with a combined value share of 33%. Other prominent competitors in pasta include PAB Benelux, Nestle Belgilux SA and Barilla Alimentare SpA.
Industry Prospects
Pasta in Belgium is expected to gain in popularity thanks to the increasing appeal of Mediterranean cuisine amongst Belgian consumers. Mediterranean cuisine is perceived as healthy, which will benefit pasta as a whole. The introduction of new shapes and tastes will further benefit the category. Pasta has thus far been perceived as a simple meal, and diversification has brought a new impulse to the category. It is also showing much opportunity for innovation. New products such as colourful pasta, black pasta and pasta targeting children are expected to be more popular among consumers.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Pasta industry in Belgium with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Pasta industry in Belgium, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Pasta in Belgium market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
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