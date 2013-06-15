Fast Market Research recommends "Debit Cards in Malaysia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- In recent years the Malaysian government highlighted prudent debt management, and targeted reducing household debt by controlling household credit card spending. Since the government imposed an RM50 annual tax on credit cards, increased the income limits for credit card application eligibility and regulated the number of cards owned by citizens who earn less than RM36,000 per annum in 2010, both credit cards and debit cards were strongly influenced in 2011, and the impact was sustained in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Debit Transactions in Malaysia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Debit Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
