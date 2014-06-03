Fast Market Research recommends "Pasta in Italy" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- 2013 proved to be a tough year for traditional pasta manufacturers, due to the difficult economic environment. Pasta, together with a simple tomato sauce, represents a healthy and the least expensive dish for Italian consumers, and strong promotional activity brought down retail prices significantly, thus eroding margins for both manufacturers and retailers. Some retailers balanced this thanks to increases in sales of private label products, which account for a significant share of retailers' total sales.
Competitive Landscape
Barilla Alimentare is expected to lead pasta with a 25% value share in Italy in 2013, down marginally from 2012, followed by De Cecco and Pastificio Rana with 8% and 7% value shares respectively. Barilla in 2013 made a clear statement that it wants to invest in its core products, and pasta certainly represents one of its core products.
Industry Prospects
In the forecast period pasta is expected to continue declining in constant value terms, as consumers will still be navigating in the difficult waters of recession and political uncertainty. Despite this, however, the decrease is expected to be mitigated by increasing sales of health and wellness pasta, which allows higher margins for both retailers and manufacturers. The current manufacturers of health and wellness pasta, which saw large revenue increases in recent years thanks to a growing market, expect much stronger competition in terms of products and prices in the forecast period.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Pasta industry in Italy with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Pasta industry in Italy, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Pasta in Italy market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Pasta in Italy?
- What are the major brands in Italy?
- Will retail sales suffer as economic prospects improve and consumers move back to eating out rather than cooking at home?
- How will increasingly volatile wheat commodity prices impact retail prices and sales performance?
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