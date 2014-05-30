New Food research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Pasta in Mexico by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers all pasta consumption including fresh, dry, frozen, canned and other. Market size comprises sales through all retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Pasta in Mexico is given in MXN and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Mexico. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Dry Plain
- Fresh
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
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Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Mexico. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Grupo La Moderna S.A. de C.V., Grupo Herdez S.A.B de C.V., Grupo Industrial La Italiana S.A. de C.V., Others, Own Label
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