"Pasta, Noodles, and Other Farinaceous Products in Australia: Industrial Report" Published

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Pasta, Noodles, and Other Farinaceous Products in Australia: Industrial Report"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. This Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Pasta, Noodles, and Other Farinaceous Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Report Findings Include:
- The Australian market for pasta, noodles and other farinaceous products, valued at A$2 billion in 2010, achieved average annual growth rates of 5% over 2000-2010.
- Generally, personal expenditure, which accounted for 78% of market value in 2010, increased by 64% over the review period, while spending by the business category saw similar growth of 62%, accounting for the remaining of 22% of the total market. The market has reflected changing consumer habits, and the resulting shifts in consumption patterns, especially among younger people. Busy, stressed and socially active lifestyles leaving less time for food preparation had a significant impact on the industry. Noodles benefited towards the end of the review period from consumers seeking cheap and convenient alternatives to foodservice for lunch. This trend mainly benefited cup/bowl instant noodles, with these products becoming increasingly popular as a lunch in offices and other workplaces across Australia. Cup/bowl instant noodles require no serving dish or cooking utensils, are quick to prepare, offer a wide range of flavours and are inexpensive. This category thus saw the strongest current value growth in 2010 over the previous year within noodles, expanding by 7% in volume terms and 8% in current value terms. In addition, the convenience and low price offered by instant noodles attracted a growing number of adult consumers towards the end of the review period, with these products moving beyond their traditional consumer base of children and teenagers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pasta, Noodles, and Other Farinaceous Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Pasta, Noodles, and Other Farinaceous Products in Japan: Industrial Report
- Pasta, Noodles, and Other Farinaceous Products in France: Industrial Report
- Pasta, Noodles, and Other Farinaceous Products in the US: Industrial Report
- Pasta, Noodles, and Other Farinaceous Products in China: Industrial Report
- Pasta, Noodles, and Other Farinaceous Products in Germany: Industrial Report
- Pasta, Noodles, and Other Farinaceous Products in Brazil: Industrial Report
- Pasta, Noodles, and Other Farinaceous Products in Spain: Industrial Report
- Pasta, Noodles, and Other Farinaceous Products in the United Kingdom: Industrial Report
- Pasta, Noodles, and Other Farinaceous Products in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report
- Pasta, Noodles, and Other Farinaceous Products in Canada: Industrial Report