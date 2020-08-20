Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Pasteurized Eggs Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Pasteurized Eggs Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Pasteurized Eggs. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are National Pasteurized Eggs Inc. (United States), Glaum EGG Ranch Company (United States), Wilcox Farms Company (United States), Hickmans Family Farms Company (United States), Willamette Egg Company (United States) and Stiebrs Farms Company (United States).



Pasteurized Eggs are eggs that are pasteurized to reduce the risk of food poisoning from uncooked or less cooked foods. Pasteurized eggs are obtained by holding them at 140F for 75 minutes. Pasteurization is a high heat used to destroy bacteria to protect the food products such as milk, cheese, juices etc. Not all eggs are pasteurized, only liquid eggs are pasteurized. Pasteurized eggs can be stored in refrigeration for a long time without affecting the quality of the eggs. As pasteurization kills harmful bacteria from eggs, these eggs healthy and also protect consumers from various diseases According to AMA, the Global Pasteurized Eggs market is expected to see growth rate of 10.5%



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Pasteurized Eggs Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Increasing the demand for pasteurized eggs globally is due to its health benefits associated with it

- The number of people turning vegans is rising worldwide



Market Trend

- The trend of fitness is growing globally in youths

- Growing application of pasteurized egg in the food industry as sausage, dressing, and other applications



Restraints

- The stringent government Regulations



Opportunities

- The increasing demand due to a healthy and fit lifestyle



The Global Pasteurized Eggs Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Egg White, Egg Yolk, Whole Egg), Application (Noodles & Pasta, Dietary Supplements, Sauces, Mayonnaise & Dressing, Meat & Fish, Dairy Products, Desserts, Pet Food, Others), Method of Pasteurization (Heat without chemicals, Lactic acid-aluminum sulfate, Heat plus hydrogen peroxide, Heat plus vacuum, Hot room treatment of dried egg white, Irradiation)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



