Pastor Alvin Dawkins Announces New Memoir, 'Rise to Greatness'

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Pastor Alvin Dawkins Rise to Greatness is the story of one man’s courageous journey of survival as he faces a sudden life-threatening illness, amputation and the unwavering struggle to overcome adversity and start life anew to RISE – realize inspired success everyday. Pastor Alvin openly shares his incredible pain, bravery and perseverance in this heartfelt story, and reveals how – with the right mindset, hope and commitment – we can stand in our power and forge on, faithfully.



Alvin embraced his calling, discovered his purpose and now reveals the secrets behind his personal drive, passion and commitment to keep fighting. The Rise to Greatness will instruct, motivate and inspire you to succeed as well - take a stand, discover your purpose draw upon your own internal power to live in greatness everyday. His direct, insightful and honest approach delivers powerful truths that lead to success both personally and professionally. Now is the time to RISE to your greatness!



A portion of book sales will go to The One Step Ahead Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to giving children with physical disabilities positive experiences through sports to build confidence, courage and friendship, increase self-esteem, and create a better sense of overall self-worth. Thank you for your support!



About Alvin Dawkins

Alvin Dawkins is the Senior Pastor and founder of Christian Word Fellowship, a non-denominational ministry in Freeport, New York. He is an inspirational speaker, avid blogger and success coach. Connect with Pastor Alvin for inspiration on Twitter @AlvinDawkins and online at http://alvindawkins.com.



Paperback $14.95 http://amzn.to/10CsHQx