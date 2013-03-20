Pastor Anniversary Program Templates for Pastor Appreciation Day

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- The Pastor Anniversary Site is a graphic design website that specializes in print ready templates that celebrate pastor appreciation day or pastor anniversary services. The website was designed as a resource for churches to create pastor anniversary print media such as programs, flyers and banners at low cost. You can get professionally designed “Print Ready” templates that allow you to complete the program with no design experience whatsoever.



The company presently creates print ready pastor anniversary program templates as well as pastor appreciation templates. This allows the church administrative personnel to easily create eye catching bulletin programs for pastor appreciation day. Using pre-designed pastor anniversary program templates church personnel can easily create stunning eye catching publications that can be published in-house for the congregation.



The Pastor Anniversary Site was a small business startup that emerged in the latter part of 2010. It has successfully helped over 100 churches celebrate their pastor’s anniversary with stunning program bulletins and full color banners. In three short months the company grew and started an online catalog website that allowed files to be purchase and downloaded digitally. Since then the Pastor Anniversary Site has become the choice for church administrators and church secretaries for all their anniversary needs. “These are some of the best pastor anniversary programs I’ve ever seen” says Pastor Danta Covington of Higher Calling Ministries,Cary,North Carolina.



The pastor anniversary program templates are designed in full color with matching artwork for both the cover and inside pages. There are text holders that allow text to be changed or customized by highlighting and replacing the example text. Photographs can be inserted to give the program template a more personal feel using our Picture Pocket technology. The Order of Service can be typed and proofed right within the template using leader dots for spacing out text data. The pastor’s bio can be inserted from a file such as a Microsoft Word document or typed in the provided text boxes. Completed programs can now be printed in full color by the Pastor Anniversary Site at very aggressive prices to save on your printing expenses.



The templates are compatible with all color laser printers and color copies of all printing resolutions. Each template is Microsoft Publisher 2003 compatible and can be downloaded to your computer for easy customization. The Pastor Anniversary Site is the only website that offers professionally designed program layouts dedicated for pastor appreciation. Full color banners are available up to 18 feet in length and 4 feet in width. Each banner is designed to match or accompany each program design sold on the website. New designs are available each month and should you need a custom program design services are available. They can color match the program to the church sanctuary or to the pastors favorite color.



The Pastor Anniversary Site has strong customer support and a very knowledgeable staff. The company has many years of experience in the printing industry with expert designers in Adobe Photoshop and Microsoft Publisher. Customers can purchase pastor appreciation and pastor anniversary programs where full support is available in answering template related questions. They provide an excellent purchasing experience with fast technical support. Emails get answered in real time by friendly customer support that values your business.



You can get more information by visiting the Pastor Anniversary Site to review their products and services.



Contact

Pastor Anniversary Site

Raleigh, NC 27612

Web Address: http://wepay.com/stores/pastor-anniversary

Email: pastornanniversary@gmail.com

Email: pastoranniversary@yahoo.com

Telephone: (919) 813-7280



About The Pastor Anniversary Site

The Pastor Anniversary Site is team of graphic designers that is dedicated to providing Christian and Religious graphic design services for Churches, Ministries and Non Profit Organizations. We have over 20 years of experience in the design and printing industry. Our services include Full Color Digital Printing, Graphic Design Services, Template Based Printing and Logo Creation.



We are industry experts in Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Acrobat and Microsoft Office Publisher. Print Media is our specialty communicating the message through printed documents. We are inspired by creativity and driven by success. Currently we are located in the Triangle of Raleigh, NC where we have a back office operations center.