Pastor Anniversary Programs for Church Administrators and Non Designers

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Pastor Anniversary Programs can be now be instantly downloaded at http://www.kingdomprograms.com a new website that designs primarily for religious organizations, churches and ministries. According to their website each program template is print ready and can be edited using Microsoft Publisher 2003 or higher. With professional design and layout no design experience is necessary for completing a pastor anniversary program for your congregation. Each template provides point and click functionality which makes completing the program template extremely easy.



Kingdomprograms.com has extended their line of pastor anniversary program templates to include programs for pastor and wife anniversary celebrations. Many churches and religious organizations celebrate their leaders as well as the pastor’s wife and or husband should the pastor be a woman. The new pastor anniversary templates include photo frames for both spiritual leaders be it male or female. Each program bulletin is available in the standard 11X17 tabloid size and the smaller 8.5X14 legal paper size for easy printing purposes. Church administrators and the congregation at large will be delighted to honor both their spiritual leaders with a celebratory keepsake tribute.



Pastor Anniversary Banners are new editions to the line of pastor anniversary products available online. Vinyl Banners are now available in sizes 12 X 3 feet and 15 X 3 feet in length which coordinate with each pastor anniversary program bulletin. The banners are printed on heavy duty vinyl in full color which gives the banner great preserving capabilities for multiple years of use. Each banner is produced using a wide format plotter and is finished with professional hemming and grommets for hanging purposes. Program bulletins and banners can now coordinate giving your celebration one unified theme.



In 2013 more than 400 churches took advantage of our print ready solutions which has lead to strong customer support, repeat sales and a growing fan base. In 2014 http://kingdomprograms.com is expanding their product line of programs to include:



Church Anniversary Programs

Pastor Appreciation Programs

Easter (Resurrection) Bulletins

Independence Day Bulletins

Thanksgiving Bulletins

Christmas Bulletins

Revival Flyers & Announcements

Media Ministry

Full Color Vinyl Banners

Women’s Day Programs

Men’s Day Programs

Wedding Programs

Funeral Programs

Watch Night Flyers

Mother’s Day Bulletins

Father’s Day Bulletins

Newsletters



Kingdomprograms.com has shown strong commitment and leadership in designing print ready documents for worship in the body of Christ. They provide professional graphic design services and full color digital printing for churches, ministries, non profit organizations and the religious community at large.



The new website platform allows for immediate downloading after the initial purchase eliminating the waiting period for product purchases. The new platform is packed with many great features which will allow them to grow their design business into a remarkable resource churches and ministries. Creating an account on the website makes it easy to stay informed about new product releases, current promotions and account management.



About Kingdomprograms.com

Kingdomprograms.com is a design company that creates print media, video and presentation graphics for Churches, Ministries and Non Profit Organizations. We have developed the design format for Christian media publications as well as the overall style for designing publications in the spirit of excellence. We have over 25 years of combined graphic design experience as well as industry know how in getting the job done quickly and professionally. Kingdomprograms.com has created many design publication that were inspired by the Holy Ghost and Prayer.



Contact

Kingdomprograms.com

Raleigh, NC 27607

Web Address: http://www.kingdomprograms.com/pastor-anniversary/

Email: kingdomdesign7@gmail.com

Telephone: (919) 907-1350