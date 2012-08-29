Pastor Bruce Wiggins Encourages People to Have a Sense of Purpose in Life Through God, by Building Personal Relationship With Him

Dublin, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- When it comes to inspiring a congregation, nobody can hold believers’ attention better than Pastor Bruce Wiggins. The Georgia-based Founder of The Rock of Jesus Deliverance Ministries Inc. has recently delivered a series of sermons, to critical acclaim.



The purpose of these addresses is to urge people to have a greater sense of purpose in life through building a personal relationship with God.



Sermon Exerpt:



Know your power!

JOHN 1:12

BUT AS MANY AS RECEIVED HIM TO THEM GAVE HE POWER TO BECOME THE SONS OF GOD EVEN TO THEM THAT BELIEVE ON HIS NAME

--BREAKDOWN OF SCRIPTURE—

But As Many - Who Ever

As received him - Accept him (JESUS)

To them gave he power- Full them

To become the son of GOd – To become one with him

Even to them – Who ever

That believe on his name – That believe in the name of Jesus

What to do to receive Power

#1- Accept Him (Receive)

#2- Believe ( To have faith in )

ACTS 1:8

But ye shall receive power after that the Holy Ghost is come upon to you :

BREAKDOWN OF SCRIPTURE

But Ye - But you

Shall - Will

Receive – Accept

Power – The fullness of Jesus

After that the Holy Ghost– Jesus

Is come upon you – Come to you



As Pastor Wiggins explains, building a relationship with God is vital to living a life full of joy.



“Everyone experiences trials and tribulations in life. A lot of people are struggling with these every day trials. It is very important for everyone to realize their overall place with God. Finding this standing better prepares people to face, tackle and endure the challenges that everyday life throws at us,” he explains.



About: Pastor Wiggins

Pastor Wiggins is based at his church in Dublin, Georgia. He regularly preaches to large crowds in the area, with great vigour.



Pastor Wiggins is available for interviews as well as to provide extended versions of many of his sermons. Any interested media parties are urged to get in touch at their earliest convenience.