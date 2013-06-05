Pastor Creates Unique Website to Expand Obituary Notification Efforts as Newspaper Readership Declines and Residents Become More Mobile

Daytona Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- As the general trend of newspaper readership decreases nationwide, and with society today becoming ever more mobile, the Rev. Dr. L. Ronald Durham, pastor of Greater Friendship Baptist Church of Daytona Beach, FL., has taken it upon himself to make sure that the public is informed as quickly as possible about upcoming funeral services and obituaries, with the creation of a brand new website called http://www.TheObituaryPages.com



Dr. Durham says, “Since less people are reading the local newspaper as they did in the past, and that many people who grew up in our local area have since moved away, it has made it difficult to inform the public about funeral times. That is why we have taken the responsibility to do so with the creation of our The ObituaryPages.com Listing System.”



The TheObituaryPages.com website has been created to notify Google and the other search engines immediately once an obituary notice has been added to the website. This will allow people who are searching for the deceased’s name to find the funeral service information quicker. In as little as fifteen minutes from the time the obituary has been added to the website, people can Google the deceased’s name and find the obituary and funeral information.



TheObituaryPages.com allows persons to place an obituary for their loved ones for free, and to also post one picture that will be included in the free listing. There are also other upgrades that are available for purchase as well, that gives more space for a much fuller biography, and up to as many as ten photos, and 2,000 characters of text information.



For a Featured Listing, says Dr. Durham, “the photo of your loved one appears on the front pages of the website.”



There will also be a service added by June 7th, 2013 which will allow for funeral directors to offer enhanced featured listings to their clients, that will place that listing on the Home Pages, of the website, as an added bonus to the traditional newspaper ad. “We feel this will be a great addition to the services that funeral directors have to offer. It will give to their clients, a great deal of exposure across the United States, and even on a global scale,” says Dr. Durham



“It is amazing how many members of the community use the internet to search for obituary information. Most people come to our TheObituaryPages.com from a Google search and secondly through Facebook. We have also found that a lot of people who have moved away from the Daytona Beach area use one of the subscription services, such as Email, Facebook or Twitter to stay connected to their hometown – this applies to snowbirds as well” added Durham. “Not to mention we provide our users FREE access to obituaries, unlike some area newspapers which now require out of area users to pay for a subscription to view obituaries on their site.”



Contact Information:

Dr. L. Ronald Durham

TheObituaryPages.com

theobituarypages@gmail.com

(386) 451-5114