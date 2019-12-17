Pastor Donates 100% Profits of Book to Church

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- Queen Creek, AZ - December 13, 2019



The holiday season is a time of the year when people give unreservedly; And, this year is no exception.



VoiceAmerica continues to stay abreast of events making a difference around town.



Pastor Daniel Voss sparks pause, raised eyebrows in Arizona and abroad with the release of his new book entitled "The Monster Is In Me, The Monster Is Me."



The book is centered around self-examination and comprised of three ideas: Recognizing the Enemy, Resisting the Enemy, and Rewriting our identity.



Daniel Voss is on a mission to help others turn the monster they've encountered into a masterpiece. As a recognized leader for 40 years in generosity and heart to serve, he unequivocally chose to demonstrate living the life he preaches.



Voss says, "For many decades, I have been running from what I thought was a mythical monster, only to discover the monster is real. The monster is in me. The monster is me. I am my own worst enemy. I wrestle daily with the man in the mirror. Dealing with a difficult person is never easy, especially when that person is you."



In a day and age where anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts run wild, Daniel shares a timeless truth, what's beneath the surface will surface.



Voss says, "Turning a monster into a masterpiece is no easy task unless God is on your side".



So, stare down your fears, shatter your insecurities, and shake off your apathy. Today is a new day. It's time to defeat the monster within and be the masterpiece you were created by God to be.



For more information about "The Monster Is In Me, The Monster Is Me" or Mountain View Church contact MV.church or email at info@mv.church



Contact Information:

Mountain View Church

480-677-2100

Info@mv.church

https://mv.church/



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com)). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to eight niche community-based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™, Empowerment, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica Influencers and VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel. VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through over 20 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.



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