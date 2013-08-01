Pat Menzies Shoes Unveils Better Ways to Buy Footwear Online

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Pat Menzies is a reputed Auckland based foot wear store operating since the early 70s. This underground destination footwear store is the original stockiest of Dr Martens, Converse and Vans. Pat Menzies range of shoes includes many leading brands from basics to limited editions. The stores collection varies from dress shoes, funky shoes and street shoes. They also cater for large sizes of men’s footwear. Pat menzies do not just offer trendy shoes for the young, but also have a huge collection of classy formal shoes for the mature crowd. They understand what the customer needs and guide them to their choicest pieces.



The store aims to offer more to their customers. Pat Menzies online store offers the best collection of footwear online. Their website is a virtual store where people have access to a huge collection of shoes to pick from. The size chart on the website is of immense help in buying the right size of footwear online. Buying directly from their stores or buying online from their website, customers can witness a vast choice of shoes from many brands and styles. Their variety in shoes and price range makes them one of the best stores in New Zealand. They are solidly reputed for stocking a great supply of shoes in terms of brand, size, fit and fashion. Pat Menzies hand- picked and trained shoe fitters ensure that customers get the best fitting shoes that are up to date in fashion.



One main reason for Pat Menzies’ rapid growth over the years is due to their firm belief in old fashioned customer service. As much as they are passionate about shoes and styles, they are also passionate about serving their customers in remarkable manner. Some of Pat Menzies staff has remained loyal with the store for over 25 years. Converse, Skechers, Florsheim, Caterpillar, Keds, Clarks, Johnny Reb, Stacy Adams, Loake, Julius Marlow are some of the brands available at Pat Menzies.



Located directly across Pat Menzies store is their new Converse concept store, a first of its kind in New Zealand. The new store contains new and exciting range of Converse products that aren’t usually seen in regular stores. Pat Menzies’ exciting shoes, exceptional customer care and trained shoe fitting service makes them a store that people will want to visit over and over again.



Pat Menzies is Auckland’s reputed footwear store that has a wide range of shoes from various leading brands like Converse, Vans, Caterpillar, and many more.



