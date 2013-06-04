Patent for Multi Head Camera Design Awarded to Seegrid

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Seegrid has received numerous patents that cover the operation, design, and interaction of robotic industrial trucks, including patents on the use of evidence grid technology for navigation, signaling and communication with operators, and performing services with robots based on having awareness of the environment.



Seegrid announced the issuance of US Patent No. D68014 for Multi Head Camera Design in Q2 2013. This patent is for the unique design of the Camera Head that is part of the Seegrid S-Kit. It incorporates the shape and details of the head. This patent protects the unique industrial design aspects of the camera head, allowing it to be used in all types of environments and facilities while providing rugged functionality along with pleasing aesthetics.



Mitchell Weiss, Chief Operating Officer at Seegrid and inventor of the Multi Head Camera Design, explained, “This marks the eleventh US patent awarded to Seegrid—with many more in process. It takes a long time to develop a technology worthy of patenting, and even more time to work through the patent award process. We are very proud of the work our product development and technical staff achieves…it illustrates that Seegrid continues to innovate essential technologies necessary for robotic industrial trucks as a standard of excellence, safety, and cost-savings in the workplace.”



Seegrid is the only supplier of commercial vision-guided vehicles, and has developed core technologies that make this possible. The allowance of this patent further solidifies Seegrid’ s leadership position in the $38 billion dollar material handling forklift market.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



