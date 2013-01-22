Patent Granted for Herbal Liver Support Pill when Drinking Alcohol

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Smart Drinking Pill™, an herbal supplement for drinkers, was granted US patent #8298597 on October 30th, 2012, protecting its formula for supporting liver functions in people who drink alcohol.



“Approximately 2 billion of the world’s population and half of America’s adult population drink some amount of alcohol. And since even moderate alcohol intake can stress the liver, it’s important for anyone enjoying alcohol do what they can to support healthy liver function,” said Charles Muller, CEO of CTM Industries LLC, which owns controlling interest in the Smart Drinking Pill brand.



Milk thistle, dandelion root, artichoke extract, and other botanical substances that are known to cleanse the liver and support healthy function are among the all-natural ingredients combined into one tablet, taken daily as a proactive measure against liver damage from alcohol.



Smart Drinking Pill is the result of over five years of exhaustive research on alcohol’s effect on the liver and the most effective herbs to defend against damage. This collaboration with medical professionals, nutritional, herbal, and botanical supplement experts enabled Smart Drinking Pill to come to market in 2008, when the patent process also began.



After more than four successful years on the market sold under both the Ultimate Liver Support and Smart Drinking Pill brand identities, and with consistently terrific results, positive feedback and zero complaints, the US Patent office has ultimately issued the patent.



“With an overwhelming body of research and ample evidence to support use of these natural compounds in support of the liver, we’re delighted the Patent Office has agreed with this application, officially granting our patent.” said Mr. Muller.



Further, Mr. Muller indicated that with the new patent award, plans to merge the Smart Drinking Pill and Ultimate Liver Support brands under the SDP name would be moving forward quickly.



More information can be obtained at http://smartdrinkingpill.com or by emailing the company at info@smartdrinkingpill.com.