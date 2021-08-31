Patent Translation Express: A Top Patent Translation Service Provider, Offers Reliable IP Translation Services

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- Patent Translation Express is a team of experienced language and subject matter experts that offer patent translation services to support patent agents and patent attorneys of law firms or corporations. They are well-experienced at translating patents and other related documents in various technical domains such as life sciences, engineering, chemistry, and hi-tech. They make use of CAT tools which is a sophisticated and industry-leading tool to optimize manual translation effort, and this leads to a quicker turnaround time and affordable costs for clients. Their team also includes ex-patent examiners who are professionals in the field, thus, making them a reliable company for all patent translation-related needs.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of Patent



Translation Express commented, "We assure all our clients about the confidentiality of their project, and they do not have to feel disturbed about it being disclosed to a third party under any condition. Any correction needed to be done due to our error will be done at no cost. However, if there are changes to the scope of the project, then extra translations will be charged at our normal price".



Patent Translation Express also does EP validation which is the process of getting a single granted European patent application into a national patent in at least one of the over 39 members of the European patent organization states. The benefits of the EP validation are: the cost-effective solution for all IP needs, receiving a warm reminder about the renewal of payment and other information, a single point of contact in all the European states to pay annuity and maintenance, and more. The process of getting the EP validation requires filling in IP forms, performing translations of the patent requirements in some nations, paying official fees, among others. To know more about EP validation requirements, people interested can visit the Patent Translation Express website.



The spokesperson of Patent Translation Express further commented, "We offer the lowest prices in the market, and if any of our clients can find a work of the same quality anywhere, we will match the price. We are also active on prominent social media handles such as FaceBook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Thus, anyone can follow us on any of these platforms for updates, and new info about our services".



Patent Translation Express is a trusted partner when it comes to accurate patent translation services. Their experience over the years in translating lots of documents including critical ones has made them understand and recognize more the benefits of translation accuracy. They engage only experienced language and subject experts who have been doing the job for years. Hence, those looking for?IP translation services can contact them via their website.



About Patent Translation Express

Patent Translation Express is a leading patent translation company that provides accurate translation services to law firms and organizations. Their services are of top quality and minimize the risk of litigation. People in need of a patent translation service provider can consider the services of Patent Translation Express.



Contact Information:



Patent Translation Express

92, Lenora Street Seattle, WA, 98121

United States

Phone: +1 206 207 3461

Email: info@patenttranslationexpress.com

Website: https://patenttranslationexpress.com/