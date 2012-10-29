PatentBlast - Walker Digital Blasted (US6487291)

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- PatentBlast has initiated new effort to counter the rising threat from NPEs. “We will be publishing litigation grade invalidity search reports for the patents asserted by NPEs. The reports will blast the patents and render them spineless”, says Sumit Singh, Founder PatentBlast.



Today, they published a report on the patent US6487291. Walker Digital asserted this patent against Alston Tascom, Oracle Corporation, Toshiba America Information Systems, Avaya, Infratel, IVR Technologies and Zeacom. The report is available for free download at PatentBlast website. The report includes file wrapper analysis, claim construction and claims chart.



“We will publish reports every fortnight. In the initial phase, we will target biggest NPEs. We are working closely with some of the defendants in these cases”, added Sumit.



Walker Digital, LLC has been filing a series of lawsuits in the District Court of Delaware, alleging patent infringement by over 100 companies. The patents asserted and the corresponding cases are listed below:



CompassLearning, Inc. et al. - 5,947,747



Activision Blizzard et al. - 5,768,382; 5,970,143



Amazon.com et al. - 7,236,942



American Airlines et al. - 6,138,105; 6,601,036



Apple, Inc. et al. - 6,199,014



Aarow Security, Inc. et al. 6,720,990; 7,593,033; 7,602,414; 7,605,840; 7,719,565; 7,817,182



Avaya Inc. et al. - 6,222,920; 6,487,291



Ayre Acoustics, Inc. et al. - 6,263,505



MySpace, Inc. et al. - 5,884,270; 5,884,272



BuyWithMe, Inc. et al. - 6,249,772; 6,754,636; 7,039,603; 7,689,468



CitiGroup, Inc. et al. - 6,163,771; 7,844,550



e2Interactive, Inc. et al. - 6,381,582



Facebook, Inc. et al. - 7,827,056; 7,831,470



Google Inc. et al. - 7,801,802



MasterCard Int'l. - 6,018,718; 6,144,948; 6,434,534; 7,430,521



Canon U.S.A., Inc. et al. - 7,924,323



Alston Tascom, Inc. et al. - 6,222,920; 6,487,291



Criterion Capital Partners, LLC - 5,884,270; 5,884,272



Google Inc. - 6,249,772; 6,754,636; 7,039,603; 7,689,468



Amazon.com Inc. - 5,970,470



Apple Inc. et al. - 6,263,505



Google Inc. et al. - 7,933,893



2K Games, Inc. et al. - 6,224,486; 6,425,828



Cryptic Studios, Inc. et al. - 6,527,638



Facebook, Inc. et al. - 6,249,772; 6,754,636; 7,039,603; 7,689,468



Walt Disney Company - 7,924,323



AXIS Communications et al. - 6,720,990; 7,593,033; 7,605,840; 7,817,182



2K Games, Inc. et al. - 6,224,486; 6,425,828



Microsoft Corp. et al. - 6,110,041; 6,293,866



