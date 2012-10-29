Search Precise Consultancy Pvt. Ltd

PatentBlast - Walker Digital Blasted (US6487291)

 

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- PatentBlast has initiated new effort to counter the rising threat from NPEs. “We will be publishing litigation grade invalidity search reports for the patents asserted by NPEs. The reports will blast the patents and render them spineless”, says Sumit Singh, Founder PatentBlast.

Today, they published a report on the patent US6487291. Walker Digital asserted this patent against Alston Tascom, Oracle Corporation, Toshiba America Information Systems, Avaya, Infratel, IVR Technologies and Zeacom. The report is available for free download at PatentBlast website. The report includes file wrapper analysis, claim construction and claims chart.

“We will publish reports every fortnight. In the initial phase, we will target biggest NPEs. We are working closely with some of the defendants in these cases”, added Sumit.

Walker Digital, LLC has been filing a series of lawsuits in the District Court of Delaware, alleging patent infringement by over 100 companies. The patents asserted and the corresponding cases are listed below:

CompassLearning, Inc. et al. - 5,947,747

Activision Blizzard et al. - 5,768,382; 5,970,143

Amazon.com et al. - 7,236,942

American Airlines et al. - 6,138,105; 6,601,036

Apple, Inc. et al. - 6,199,014

Aarow Security, Inc. et al. 6,720,990; 7,593,033; 7,602,414; 7,605,840; 7,719,565; 7,817,182

Avaya Inc. et al. - 6,222,920; 6,487,291

Ayre Acoustics, Inc. et al. - 6,263,505

MySpace, Inc. et al. - 5,884,270; 5,884,272

BuyWithMe, Inc. et al. - 6,249,772; 6,754,636; 7,039,603; 7,689,468

CitiGroup, Inc. et al. - 6,163,771; 7,844,550

e2Interactive, Inc. et al. - 6,381,582

Facebook, Inc. et al. - 7,827,056; 7,831,470

Google Inc. et al. - 7,801,802

MasterCard Int'l. - 6,018,718; 6,144,948; 6,434,534; 7,430,521

Canon U.S.A., Inc. et al. - 7,924,323

Alston Tascom, Inc. et al. - 6,222,920; 6,487,291

Criterion Capital Partners, LLC - 5,884,270; 5,884,272

Google Inc. - 6,249,772; 6,754,636; 7,039,603; 7,689,468

Amazon.com Inc. - 5,970,470

Apple Inc. et al. - 6,263,505

Google Inc. et al. - 7,933,893

2K Games, Inc. et al. - 6,224,486; 6,425,828

Cryptic Studios, Inc. et al. - 6,527,638

Facebook, Inc. et al. - 6,249,772; 6,754,636; 7,039,603; 7,689,468

Walt Disney Company - 7,924,323

AXIS Communications et al. - 6,720,990; 7,593,033; 7,605,840; 7,817,182

2K Games, Inc. et al. - 6,224,486; 6,425,828

Microsoft Corp. et al. - 6,110,041; 6,293,866

For more details please visit our website http://patentblast.com

Source: Search Precise Consultancy Pvt. Ltd
Posted Monday, October 29, 2012 at 11:45 PM CDT - Permalink

 