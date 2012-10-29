PatentBlast - Walker Digital Blasted (US6487291)

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- PatentBlast has initiated new effort to counter the rising threat from NPEs. “We will be publishing litigation grade invalidity search reports for the patents asserted by NPEs. The reports will blast the patents and render them spineless”, says Sumit Singh, Founder PatentBlast.
Today, they published a report on the patent US6487291. Walker Digital asserted this patent against Alston Tascom, Oracle Corporation, Toshiba America Information Systems, Avaya, Infratel, IVR Technologies and Zeacom. The report is available for free download at PatentBlast website. The report includes file wrapper analysis, claim construction and claims chart.
“We will publish reports every fortnight. In the initial phase, we will target biggest NPEs. We are working closely with some of the defendants in these cases”, added Sumit.
Walker Digital, LLC has been filing a series of lawsuits in the District Court of Delaware, alleging patent infringement by over 100 companies. The patents asserted and the corresponding cases are listed below:
CompassLearning, Inc. et al. - 5,947,747
Activision Blizzard et al. - 5,768,382; 5,970,143
Amazon.com et al. - 7,236,942
American Airlines et al. - 6,138,105; 6,601,036
Apple, Inc. et al. - 6,199,014
Aarow Security, Inc. et al. 6,720,990; 7,593,033; 7,602,414; 7,605,840; 7,719,565; 7,817,182
Avaya Inc. et al. - 6,222,920; 6,487,291
Ayre Acoustics, Inc. et al. - 6,263,505
MySpace, Inc. et al. - 5,884,270; 5,884,272
BuyWithMe, Inc. et al. - 6,249,772; 6,754,636; 7,039,603; 7,689,468
CitiGroup, Inc. et al. - 6,163,771; 7,844,550
e2Interactive, Inc. et al. - 6,381,582
Facebook, Inc. et al. - 7,827,056; 7,831,470
Google Inc. et al. - 7,801,802
MasterCard Int'l. - 6,018,718; 6,144,948; 6,434,534; 7,430,521
Canon U.S.A., Inc. et al. - 7,924,323
Alston Tascom, Inc. et al. - 6,222,920; 6,487,291
Criterion Capital Partners, LLC - 5,884,270; 5,884,272
Google Inc. - 6,249,772; 6,754,636; 7,039,603; 7,689,468
Amazon.com Inc. - 5,970,470
Apple Inc. et al. - 6,263,505
Google Inc. et al. - 7,933,893
2K Games, Inc. et al. - 6,224,486; 6,425,828
Cryptic Studios, Inc. et al. - 6,527,638
Facebook, Inc. et al. - 6,249,772; 6,754,636; 7,039,603; 7,689,468
Walt Disney Company - 7,924,323
AXIS Communications et al. - 6,720,990; 7,593,033; 7,605,840; 7,817,182
2K Games, Inc. et al. - 6,224,486; 6,425,828
Microsoft Corp. et al. - 6,110,041; 6,293,866
