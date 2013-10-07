Patented and Multi-Level Tracking Power Converters from Phase Change Converters

Longwarry, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Large and small businesses require uninterruptable power supply in order to maintain the performance of machinery and for achieving business goals. Residential and commercial sectors can select 3 Phase Back up Power because only it can meet users’ expectations and needs. Phase Change Converters is committed to the manufacture and distribution of reliable single as well as 3 phase power converters to customers. All the products offered by Phase Change Converters are said to be formally tested to meet the strict EMC and safety standards set by European CE and C-Tick. Therefore customers from all fields can rely on the phase converters provided by this registered manufacturer.



The range of 3 phase power converters listed at powerconverters.phasechanger.com.au has utilized the rotary converter principle and micro-controller technology in order to ensure durability, reliability and performance. According to the manufacturer, this power changer is characterized by features like low cost, free maintenance, high efficiency, reliability, balanced Incoming Supply Power factor, automatic Hard Start & Boost Standard, improved power quality and much more. The specific design of 3 phase power converters is also capable enough to reduce the power bill of users. Potential customers can easily download safety precautions and warranty information from the website powerconverters.phasechanger.com.au. The experienced and professional staff at Phase Change Converters offers various packages, suitable for meeting the requirements of diverse customers.



The website says, “We believe the Phase-Changer range of converters offers a unique and reliable high performance 3 phase power converter at a realistic price, we have been keen to offer this technology to other parts of the world.”



Model information, installation and user guide, and certification details are made available to residential as well as commercial customers through the website powerconverters.phasechanger.com.au, which enables them to gain an insight into the processes and methods of the highly improved 3 phase power converter. High productivity and better results always depend on the performance of machinery and equipment used by industries. Users can rely on this safe, secure and certified phase changer provided by Phase Change Converters. This manufacturer intends to provide affordable and reliable power solutions to big and small companies, with real world experience in the application, production and limitations of traditional converters.



To get more information about Phase Change Converters, visit http://powerconverters.phasechanger.com.au/three-phase-back-up-power.aspx



About Phase Change Converters

Phase Change Converters designs and manufactures single and three phase power converters to meet the requirements of big and small industries. This Australian based manufacturer has several years of experience in developing high quality, reliable traditional rotary converters.



Media Contact

Phase Change Converters

Contact: Media Relations

Address: 10-12 Mackey Street

Longwarry Victoria, Australia 3816

Tel: (03) 5629 9799

Email: infome@phasechanger.com.au

URL: http://powerconverters.phasechanger.com.au/three-phase-back-up-power.aspx