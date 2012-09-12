Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- FAXAGE, the value-leader in Internet fax services, announced the issuance of two U.S. Patents. U.S. Patent Number 8,249,230 (the ‘230 patent) titled ‘Scalable and Flexible Internet Fax Architecture’ and U.S. Patent Number 8,254,538 (the ‘538 patent) titled ‘Scalable and Flexible Internet Fax Architecture for Processing Outbound Fax Messages’ have both been granted by the USPTO to EC Data Systems, the parent company of FAXAGE.



The ‘230 patent relates primarily to inbound message processing and the ‘538 patent relates primarily to outbound message processing. Both patents relate to inventions that allow for flexible services to be provided to clients via multiple interfaces as well as maintaining high levels of security, scalability and manageability within the FAXAGE message processing architecture.



The grant of these patents reflects FAXAGE’s ongoing commitment to innovation in the fax service market. FAXAGE has multiple additional patents pending.



“We're very pleased with this validation of our leadership in developing and protecting useful technologies that serve our clients’ needs", says Christian Watts of EC Data Systems - the parent company of the FAXAGE Internet Fax service. “Our success in obtaining these patents is a result of significant investment in research and development related to cutting edge methods and architectural advances that provide outstanding service while keeping costs low.”



About FAXAGE

FAXAGE is owned and operated by EC Data Systems, Inc., a Software as a Service (SaaS) company located in Denver, Colorado.



FAXAGE provides unique value to small and medium businesses through its fully multi-user design, competitive pricing, and multiple integration methods including web site, email and API. The service strives to be the recognized value leader by offering the best balance of price, quality, performance and features in its market segment.



They can be reached at 800.853.3293 x 200, or at http://www.faxage.com/