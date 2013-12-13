Patherize Ltd. Seeks Funding via Kickstarter for Their Upcoming Game Movie 3001: A Turkey Odyssey

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Patherize Ltd. to launch 3001: A Turkey Odyssey on PC and iOS, the game in which the player identifies with a turkey in the ruthless world of humans. The indie game is story and character-driven. The development team describes the experience as more of a movie with “cut-games” rather than a game with cut-scenes.



Each game level is entirely different from the next in terms of content and genre, but are all embedded within a larger, movielike structure. Unlike an interactive movie or RPG, only one storyline is possible, much like a traditional movie. Instead, the diversity arises from the arcade-style game levels, all with different gameplay, and all designed to bring the player closer to the protagonist’s experience.



Despite the animated characters, the game is not for children. It contains sprinklings of mature themes and elements of suspense, desire and dark humor. Each scene will be individually drawn and digitally painted to create immersive environments and emotionally engaging characters.



So far, Patherize Ltd. has completed the entire screenplay, designed almost all of the characters, developed approximately a third of the game levels, composed the first version of the soundtrack, and created the beginning of the movie. At this point, they are seeking external funds from the community to complete development and create the best experience possible.



This project will only be funded if at least $55,000 CAD is pledged by Thursday Jan 9, 11:00pm EST.



Kickstarter Page: bit.ly/turkeyodyssey