Pathfinder Film Group Presents-New Production / Distribution Company Releases 4 Films at AFM

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- At the upcoming 2012 American Film Market, Pathfinder Film Group, an exciting new production / distribution company, will open its doors, releasing 4 quality and marketable independent films ready to sell. With completed original features, a distribution platform already attracting other production companies and a slate of new projects, Pathfinder Film Group will become a prominent and lasting player in the industry.



Pathfinder’s front runner film, Gemini Rising, an expansive and politically relevant sci fi action thriller that stars Lance Henriksen (Aliens, Terminator, Millenium), John Savage (Deerhunter, The Thin Red Line), and Amy Hathaway (The Client, Mr. and Mrs. Smith). The feature’s biggest draw may be the stunning Visual FX created through a revolutionary new software and style of post-production that has never been attempted before for a project of this scale. http://pathfinderfilmgroup.net/gemini-rising.html



Head of sales, Tim Anderson will also release Smart House Films most anticipated film to date, Finding John Smith, as part of the Pathfinder the lineup. Part war casualty tale, part heartwarming family drama, Finding John Smith follows two American war correspondents from a village near Bagdad to Middle America in search of the GI father of a young Arabic refugee. Finding John Smith will premiere at AFM Fairmont 4, Nov 2nd 3PM. To view trailer http://pathfinderfilmgroup.net/finding-john-smith.html



Behaving Badly is a provocative comedy about a young woman’s search for true love (in the mind and the bedroom) while engaged to a philandering spouse and surrounded by friends who interpret monogamy in their own way. Is it cheating, if you're in a different zip code, flying at 30,000 feet, having phone sex, if your spouse is comatose, if you're swingers, if they are the same sex? Of course not!



Consistently the villain, Dave Vescio, gives his fans what they love, leading the cast in Pathfinder’s supernatural thriller, Lost Soul along with Natalie Miston, Andy Gates, and Silvia Suvadova Company President and Producer Dana Schroeder and his sales team are receiving appointment requests from distributors and buyers from all over the globe, particularly with the release of the Gemini Rising trailer, edited by Nathaniel Nose and VFX specialist Sam Vila. For more information about Pathfinder Film Group, please visit http://pathfinderfilmgroup.net/index.html



