Pathfinder Films LTD. Acquires International Rights for Horror "Chastity Bites"

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Pathfinder Films LTD. has acquired the international rights to new horror / comedy “Chastity Bites,” from Weirdsmobile Productions. “Chastity Bites” is based on the true story of Hungarian serial killer Countess Elizabeth Bathory, who believed that bathing in virgin blood would keep her young and beautiful forever.



Still alive and looking young as she did in the 1600, Chastity’s “Liz” has found the perfect hunting ground for her particular brand of botox as an abstinence councilor in high schools throughout conservative America. “Chastity Bites” stars Allison Scagliotti (Claudia Donovan in “Warehouse 13”) as Leah, an ambitious reporter for the school paper determined to expose Bathory as a murderer before her next virgin sacrifice. The movie was written and produced by Lotti Pharriss Knowles and directed by John V. Knowles. “I am a life-long horror fan” says Lotti, “ some might call me obsessed -- and I thought it would be fun to create a horror movie that played with ideas about sex, beauty and girl power!" The movie begins its festival tour at the Dances with Film Festival in Hollywood.



“Chastity Bites” is the 4th acquisition in the horror/ thriller genre for Pathfinder Films, who will be exhibiting with a brand new line up at the Cannes Film Market this May 15-25. The film’s domestic rights will be handled by Circus Road.



“Chastity Bites” was discovered through the weekly networking events from “We Makes Movies” at the Elephant Theatre in Hollywood. The chilling history behind the film’s villain and the fun campy visuals elevated “Chastity Bites” over other horror films in the mind of Georgia Menides (Pathfinder Films Ltd, Manager of Acquisitions).



"Chastity Bites" is funny and terrifying at once, with just enough social message, researched history, and high school dramatics." says Georgia Menides from Pathfinder Films LTD.



About Pathfinder Films

Pathfinder Films LTD. is a production, sales, and distribution company, creating and licensing quality independent films to sell on the domestic and international market.



Fueled with the capital, resources and contacts, Pathfinder’s consortium of filmmakers handle the development, production, post production / VFX, and global distribution of our own content which spans multiple genres. (Si-Fi, action, crime, comedy and suspense.) We also license an expanding slate of outstanding independent films from other producers, representing them in house and at the major film markets to find a home for their film.



For more info visit http://www.PathfinderFilmsltd.com



Learn more about "Chastity Bites”



WEBSITE: http://www.pathfinderfilmsltd.com/thriller.html



FACEBOOK:http://www.facebook.com/pages/Pathfinder-Films-LTD/136069903237673?ref=ts&fref=ts



TWITTER: https://twitter.com/PathfinderFilms



PRESS CONTACT:

Georgia Menides

1118 N. Cahuenga Blvd.

Hollywood, CA 90038

(401) 274-4076

georgia.menides@pathfinderfilmgroup.net