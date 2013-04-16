Pathfinder Films LTD. Acquires Psychological Thriller "Shadowed"

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Pathfinder Films LTD. has acquired the new psychological thriller “Shadowed,” from Frenetic Productions, with plans for full domestic release and international sales.



“Shadowed” is a sexy punchy thriller about a group of friends trapped for a night in the wilderness after one of them is found stabbed to death. But is the killer a stranger out in the woods or is it one of them? To survive, the friends finally unravel the mystery behind murder of their friend Sophia, whose killer was never found.



Shot in Washington State, mainly in the Olympia National Forest, “Shadowed” was referred to Pathfinder after it premiered and sold out at the Tacoma Film Festival in October 2012, winning the Audience Choice Award.The constant twists and turns in this murder mystery and unique plot elevated “Shadowed” over other thriller submissions for the sales and acquisitions team at Pathfinder Films LTD.



“The sheer terror of “Shadowed" comes from a universal fear inside everyone, that the people we trust aren’t really what they seem."says acquisition manager, Georgia Menides.



Pathfinder Films LTD.’s sales team will bring “Shadowed,” along with their growing library of films to the Cannes Film Market in May.Along with the other new thrillers in Pathfinder’s line-up, “Shadowed” also continues its festival tour. New screenings will be announced after April 24th.



The film was written and directed by Joey Johnson and stars Tara Simmons and Connor Marx, featuring Tony Doupe (Safety Not Guaranteed) and Sean Nelson (Treatment, My Effortless Brilliance).



Says writer / director Joey Johnson, “I wrote “Shadowed” to be about the fear of being tracked and classic unknown danger in the woods. But over the course of the production, it became clear to me that the film was much more about the damage and consequences that comes from too many lies and secrets.”



“Shadowed” begins with the murder of young beautiful Sophia, and then skips to six months later, where we meet her circle of friends. In an effort to shake the trauma of Sophia’s death, the friends go on a hiking retreat into the woods, but end up lost, with one of them killed. Through the panic, suspicions and breakdowns, we learn that each friend, even her devoted husband Nathan and idolizing sister Leslie, is hiding a critical piece to the puzzle behind Sophia’s death.



