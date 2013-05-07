Pathfinder Films LTD Adds "A Girl a Guy a Space Helmet" to Cannes Line Up

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Pathfinder Films LTD. has finalized their lineup for this year’s Cannes Film Market with the acquisition of Sci Fi Comedy, “A Girl A Guy A Space Helmet” from All Seeing-I Films.



Winning awards at multiple film festivals (including 2 for Best Picture), “A Girl a Guy a Space Helmet” follows the intergalactic romance between a space station employee and astronaut on a ship lost in space. Anthony Baukman stars as Walter Kipling, an inventor at Zspace Industries who may be Katherine's only chance for coming back to Earth alive. Why can Walter communicate with Katherine through his childhood solar-powered space helmet? The answer also explains why Shuttle 9 never returned.



Written and directed by Mike Timm, “A Girl a Guy…” marks the final acquisition for Pathfinder before exhibiting at the upcoming Cannes Film Market, May 15-25. (Riviera Booth G-25)



With a boutique library featuring 9 completed genre films with unique storylines, state of the art VFX, marketable cast, and acting that has already won awards, the Pathfinder Sales team is looking forward to a successful market.



“We were particularly selective in our film acquisitions and I am extremely confident about our line-up,” says Pathfinder Films LTD Partner, Tim Anderson.



“Gemini Rising,” Pathfinder’s most anticipated film is a sci fi action thriller with a martial arts element starring Lance Henriksen and John Savage. With 1200 VFX shots, 5 alien beings, a journey to Saturn, mind control, and deep political undertones, Gemini has already garnished a buzz on the domestic and international market.



Horror, Comedy “Chastity Bites” is loosely based on the true Hungarian serial killer from the 1600s Elizabeth Bathory, who believed bathing in virgin blood, would keep her young and beautiful. Set in modern day “Chastity Bites” stars Allison Scagliotti (Claudia Donovan from “Warehouse 13”).



Considered “The first true horror film from Vietnam,” “House in the Alley” is a psychological / supernatural thriller about a couple who lose their sanity traumatized by the violent death of their son and haunted by spirits from an unspeakable past.



Pathfinder’s line up also features family film, “Our Daughters Journey,” suspense thriller “Shadowed” (Seattle International Film Festival), supernatural thriller “Lost Soul,” German comedy, “Tim Sander Goes to Hollywood,” and GLBT Comedy “Behaving Badly.”



About Pathfinder Films

Pathfinder Films LTD. is a production, sales, and distribution company, creating and licensing quality independent films to sell on the domestic and international market.



