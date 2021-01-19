Pathfinder Toys Announces Exciting Deals on Its Products

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Pathfinder Toys has offered money-saving deals on its range of Drones and other remote controlled toys, which shoppers can now buy without stretching their budgets.



The online store has become a one stop resource for toys for all ages. That's because remote controlled toys hold their attraction amongst adults as well. They bring out the kids in everyone and are a lot of fun to play with. They are all about speed and thrills, maneuvering skills and so much more. And now, shoppers can find them with ease thanks to the expansive collection at the store.



The range of options at Pathfinder Toys includes Drones, quadcopters, RC cars, trucks and more. The collection also includes Accessories that can add to the fun and enhance the playing experience. The store has also made it easier for interested buyers to find out more about the toys they are interested in. They can simply go through the information on features and specifications of the products on the website to make the right shopping decisions.



Pathfinder Toys also asserts that it is extremely careful about the quality of products it has in stock for its customers. "We have hand selected each item from our supplies to bring the best available products for our customers," says the Marketing Manager for the store. The store also has a strong support team that can help customers every step of the way and ensures that they have a satisfying shopping experience.



The discount deals Pathfinder Toys has launched have added to the attraction. Some of the options in the collection include:



- 1/12 RC Car 4WD climbing car 4 x 4 double motors drive bigfoot car remote control model off-road vehicle is for $73.54



- 136240 RC car V2 1/24 2.4 G 4 WD 15 KM/ H radio control RC rock crawler off-road vehicle is priced at $180.00.



- 2.4 G Mini RC Drone 360 degree rotation WiFi 4K wide-angle HD camera selfie flight positioning aerocraft foldable travel quadcopter is for $62.68.



- 2019 New K20 drone with 4K camera dual GPS one-key return headless mode follow me circle fly RC drones toys are for $237.96.



There are many other fun RC toys on discounts available in the collection at Pathfinder Toys.



About Pathfinder Toys

The online store has become the go to place for remote controlled toys and Accessories that are affordably priced.



Media Contacts:



URL: https://pathfindertoys.com