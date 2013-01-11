Pathways to Efficient Drug Development New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Pathways to Efficient Drug Development - Advances in Modeling and Simulation Outcomes to Fuel Pipeline Productivity. The report examines the reasons why the pharmaceutical industry is looking for improvements in efficiency whilst acknowledging that pharmaceutical R&D remains a long and risky process. It looks in detail at precompetitive research and evaluates how the industry is pulling together to research solutions to problems that are common to all companies. The report investigates innovation in the clinical drug development arena, documenting modeling and simulation based approaches to improving efficiency, as well as novel clinical trial designs. Lastly, the report examines innovation in business models within the industry that aim to help the industry to achieve its mantra of “doing more with less”, which will be critical for its future success.



The report is built using information from primary and secondary research including interviews with experts in the field.



Research’s analysis shows that collaboration and open innovation will play increasingly important roles in the future by enabling research that would not be possible for companies to undertake individually. Many examples exist, driven in large part by the FDA’s Critical Path Initiative and the European Innovative Medicines Initiative, and experiences gained by early consortia will help facilitate the logistical challenges of setting up new collaborations. Within companies, innovations including the increased use of modeling and simulation throughout the drug development process, adaptive clinical trials and exploratory clinical trials have all been studied for some years, suggesting that innovation is hard, but important. Innovation is also occurring in the business models applied within individual companies to enable them to achieve “more with less”. Through adoption of new scientific approaches and business models, companies are hoping not only to refuel their pipelines but to regain the confidence of investors and the public in their ability to deliver meaningful treatments for patients at the same time as generating profits in the coming years.



Scope



- Detailed analysis of the reasons for the industry to be looking closely at improving efficiency

- Definition of precompetitive collaboration, analysis of areas in which precompetitive collaboration is occurring, and discussion of the expansion of this space in the future

- Explorations of the key challenges facing consortia and the factors that make them successful

- Case studies of key innovations in drug development including model-based drug development, adaptive clinical trials and exploratory clinical trials

- Detailed insights into innovation in business models, including virtual networks, open innovation and extensive academic collaborations



Reasons to buy



- Identify key projects in the precompetitive space

- Learn the most important factors for successful precompetitive collaborations

- Develop strategies and priorities for participating in precompetitive collaborations

- Understand current thinking on innovative areas of drug development, including model-based drug development, adaptive clinical trials and exploratory clinical trials, from the viewpoints of companies and regulators

- Explore the business models and partnerships of the largest pharmaceutical companies to support new drug development strategies



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/93297/pathways-to-efficient-drug-development-advances-in-modeling-and-simulation-outcomes-to-fuel-pipeline-productivity.html