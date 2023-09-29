Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2023 -- The Patient-Derived Xenograft (PDX) model industry is poised for remarkable growth in the near future, revolutionizing the landscape of preclinical cancer research and personalized medicine. PDX models, which involve implanting patient tumor tissue directly into immunodeficient mice, faithfully replicate the complexity and heterogeneity of human tumors, enabling more accurate drug testing and therapeutic development. Anticipated advancements in genome editing, immune system reconstitution, and organoid technology will refine PDX models, enhancing their predictive value and expanding their applicability to various cancer types. Collaborations between research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotech firms will propel the development of large, diverse PDX repositories linked to comprehensive patient data, accelerating drug discovery, biomarker identification, and treatment optimization. As PDX models become increasingly integrated into clinical decision-making, the near future holds the promise of more effective, individualized cancer therapies, ultimately improving patient outcomes and shaping the future of oncology.



Patient-Derived Xenograft / PDX Model Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $366 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $687 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.4 % from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Some of the prominent factors driving the growth of this market are the accuracy of drug testing, rising demand for personalized medicine, and the usefulness of PDX models to identify relevant biomarkers for disease diagnosis. However, significant operational costs associated with patient derived xenograft/ PDX model are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Mouse model type accounted for the largest share of the patient-derived xenograft/ PDX model market.



Among the types, the patient-derived xenograft/ PDX model market is segmented into mouse model, and rat model. In 2023, the mouse model segment accounted for the largest share of the patient-derived xenograft/ PDX model market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to biological similarities of the mice model with human tumors, and the availability of immunodeficient strains is expected to form the largest share segment in the patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market.



The respiratory tumor type segment is the fastest-growing segment of the patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market.



In 2023, the respiratory tumor type segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the tumor type segment of the patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the rising prevalence of lung cancer. The market is also driven by increasing focus on the drug development of respiratory tumor models after the COVID-19 pandemic.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market.



The Asia Pacific patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing awareness of precision medicine and a rise in the number of drug development processes. The Asian market has also garnered significant attention from global players due to the increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, and the growing trend of outsourcing drug discovery services.



Patient-Derived Xenograft / PDX Model Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Growing demand for personalized medicine

2. Continuous support for cancer research from the public & private sectors

3. Rising pharma R&D



Restraints:



1. High cost of personalized PDX models

2. Stringent guidelines for the use of animal models in cancer research



Opportunities:



1. Rising demand for humanized PDX models

2. Emergence of CRISPR in biomedical research



Challenges:



1. Limitations of PDX models



Key Market Players:



The market for patient-derived xenograft/ PDX models is highly fragmented, with key players strategizing to capture a majority of the market. Prominent players in the market are JSR Corporation (Japan), Wuxi Apptec (China), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Oncodesign Precision Medicine (France), Inotiv, Inc. (US), Pharmatest Services (Finland), Hera BioLabs (US), EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH (Germany), Xentech (France), Urosphere (France), Altogen Labs (US), Abnova Corporation (US), Genesis Biotechnology Group (US), Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (China), Creative Animodel (US), BioDuro-Sundia (US), Aragen Life Sciences (India), Shanghai LIDE Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Certis Oncology Solutions (US), InnoSer (Netherlands), IVRS AB (Sweden), Beijing IDMO Co. Ltd. (China), and Shanghai Chempartner Co. Ltd. (China)., among others



