Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market by Type (Mouse, Rat), Tumor Type (Gastrointestinal, Gynecological, Hematological), Application (Preclinical Drug Development, Biomarker analysis), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Patient-Derived Xenograft Market size is projected to reach USD 299 million by 2026 from USD 140 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.



The Market growth is driven mainly by factors such as growing demand for personalized medicine, continuous support for cancer research, and growth in pharma R&D. Rising demand for humanized PDX models is expected to provide growth opportunity for players in the PDX models market. However, the high cost of personalized PDX models, stringent guidelines regarding the ethical use of animals in cancer research, and limitations associated with PDX models are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



The mice models segment accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the PDX models market in 2020.



On the basis of type, the PDX model market is broadly segmented into mice models and rat models. In 2020, mice models accounted for the largest share of the Patient-Derived Xenograft Market. This can primarily be attributed to factors such as ease of procurement, ease of manipulation, and the minimum facility requirement for keeping mice models under observation compared to rats is driving their use in the generation of PDX models.



The preclinical drug development segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the PDX models market in 2020.



Based on application, the Patient-Derived Xenograft Market is categorized into three segments—preclinical drug development, biomarker analysis, and basic cancer research. The preclinical drug development application segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The key factor driving this segments growth is the rising number of clinical trials every year.



In 2020, Asia Pacific region accounted for the fastest-growing region of the Patient-Derived Xenograft Market. It is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the PDX model market during the forecast period, this is mainly due to factors such as increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, the growing trend of outsourcing drug discovery services, growing life sciences research, and increasing government initiatives for healthcare research.



Some of the prominent players in the PDX models market are JSR Corporation (Japan), WuXi AppTec (China), Champions Oncology, Inc. (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Oncodesign (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Hera Biolabs (US), EPO Berlin-Buch (Germany), Envigo (US), Xentech (France), Urosphere (France), and Explora BioLabs (US).