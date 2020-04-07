Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market Growth by Top Most Key Players Crown Bioscience, the Jackson Laboratory, Champions Oncology, Charles River Laboratories

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Patient derived xenografts (PDX) are models of cancer where the tissue or cells from a patient's tumor are implanted into an immunodeficient or humanized mouse. PDX models are used to create an environment that allows for the natural growth of cancer, its monitoring, and corresponding treatment evaluations for the original patient.



Several types of immunodeficient mice can be used to establish PDX models: athymic nude mice, severely compromised immune deficient (SCID) mice, NOD-SCID mice, and recombination-activating gene 2 (Rag2)-knockout mice. The mice used must be immunocompromised to prevent transplant rejection. The NOD-SCID mouse is considered more immunodeficient than the nude mouse, and therefore is more commonly used for PDX models because the NOD-SCID mouse does not produce natural killer cells.



In 2018, the global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=90548



Segment by Key players:

- Crown Bioscience

- The Jackson Laboratory

- Champions Oncology

- Charles River Laboratories

- WuXi Apptec

- Oncodesign

- Horizon Discovery

- Pharmatest Services

- Hera Biolabs

- EPO Berlin-Buch

- Xentech

- Urolead



Segment by Type:

- Mice Models

- Rat Models



Segment by Application:

- Pre-clinical Drug Development and Basic Cancer Research

- Biomarker Analysis



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=90548



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market Forecast

4.5.1. Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=90548



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.