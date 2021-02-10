The global patient engagement solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from USD 11.77 billion in 2019 to USD 41.20 billion in 2027.
Patient engagement enables healthcare organisations to establish communication with their patients by using the patient portal online. Some of the prominent factors like the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an increase in the geriatric population have resulted in the adoption of patient engagement solutions globally.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Patient Engagement Solutions Market:
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Orion Health Ltd.
McKesson Corporation
Cerner Corporation
GetWellNetwork Inc.
Phytel Inc.
Medecision Inc.
Lincor Solutions Ltd.
YourCareUniverse Inc.
Athenahealth, Inc.
Market Drivers
To cope with the rapidly rising number of diabetic patients, key companies are inclining towards developing patient-centric engagement solutions. Moreover, favourable government policies are estimated to fuel the adoption of patient engagement solutions in the near future. A growing interest among patients to track their personal health has been noticed. The prevalence of mobile health applications in recent times and wearable health data trackers are creating an impact on users to access their healthcare records, thereby raising the market demand for patient engagement solutions.
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software
Hardware
Services
Delivery Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Offline
Online
Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Chronic diseases
Fitness
Women's Health
Mental Health
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Social Management
Health Management
Home Healthcare Management
Financial Health Management
End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Payers
Providers
Individual Users
Key Summary of the Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report:
Insightful information regarding the global Patient Engagement Solutions market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Patient Engagement Solutions market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations
Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis
Regional Landscape
North America emerged as the dominator of the market for patient engagement solutions owing to the rising adoption of EHR and M-health and increasing investment in patient engagement software solutions by key companies. Increasing awareness along with government expenditure on healthcare is estimated to fuel the market growth. Europe emerged as the second-largest market share in 2020 due to publicly funded systems and government policies. The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to show robust growth over the forecast period. Factors that are expected to drive the market are the need to develop new systems and the development of medical infrastructure. Economic advancement and development in emerging countries like India and China are also expected to fuel the market growth.
