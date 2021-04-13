Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 41.20 billion in 2027. The market is projected to experience rapid growth as a result of m-health adoption, increased prevalence of chronic disorders such as diabetes, asthma, and arthritis, strengthened healthcare services, enhanced medical education, patient data tracking, and diagnostic treatment.



Additionally, the American Medical Association partnered with PatientPoint in March 2019 with a view of increasing access to health care points that better reduce chronic disorders and diabetes type 2. About 6,500 practitioners throughout the U.S. are expected to educate people about disease prevention using PatientPoint technology. These services will fuel business growth over the projected era.



The research methodologies used for evaluating the Patient Engagement Solutions market are inventive and also provides enough evidence on the demand and supply status, production capability, import and export, supply chain management and investment feasibility.



Key players in the market include Orion Health Ltd., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, GetWellNetwork Inc., Phytel Inc., Medecision Inc., Lincor Solutions Ltd., YourCareUniverse Inc., and Athenahealth, Inc., among others.



The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic could in no way jeopardize industry growth. Key market players are skeptical about the future of the industry and seek to build ways to aid in this challenging situation. The industry had a major effect on the pandemic, and numerous large plants had to interrupt their production and other activities. The normal lockout in various parts of the country makes for a shortage of capital. Contributing to major deterioration of domestic demand were trade, exports, and imports from abroad in COVID-19. The largest businesses in the world strive to clean up budgets and build cash reserves. There is no doubt that the actual disposable income of employees will decrease, and producers are looking at alternatives to satisfy consumer demand at a much lower rate.



Important Points Mentioned in the Patient Engagement Solutions Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.



Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.



Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.



Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Services



Delivery Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Offline

Online



Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Chronic diseases

Fitness

Women's Health

Mental Health

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Social Management

Health Management

Home Healthcare Management

Financial Health Management



End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Payers

Providers

Individual Users



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Patient Engagement Solutions market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Patient Engagement Solutions market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Patient Engagement Solutions market growth worldwide?



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market



