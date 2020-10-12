Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- The new report titled 'Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market', published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers' understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Patient Engagement Solutions market outlook over the forecast duration (2019-2027). Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Patient Engagement Solutions market.



The global Patient Engagement Solutions market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Patient Engagement Solutions market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.



Orion Health Ltd., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, GetWellNetwork Inc., Phytel Inc., Medecision Inc., Lincor Solutions Ltd., YourCareUniverse Inc., and Athenahealth, Inc., among others.



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Services



Delivery Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Offline

Online



Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Chronic diseases

Fitness

Women's Health

Mental Health

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Social Management

Health Management

Home Healthcare Management

Financial Health Management



End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Payers

Providers

Individual Users



Key regions covered in the report:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The latest research report serves as a perfect example of the precise analysis of the global Patient Engagement Solutions market. It includes the ToC, list of tables and figures, research methodology, geographic segmentation, competitive landscape, future developments, and technological innovation. Moreover, the report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Patient Engagement Solutions industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain. However, the latest study expounds on the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic's aftermath, with respect to this industry. Furthermore, the major aspects of the market have been discussed in the report, with expert opinions on the current status of the market.



Table of Contents:



Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Patient Engagement Solutions market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.



The report considers the following timeline for market estimations:



Historical Years: 2017 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020 – 2027



Valuable Market Insights:



The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Patient Engagement Solutions market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.



Questions addressed in the report:



What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Patient Engagement Solutions in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Patient Engagement Solutions in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Patient Engagement Solutions?



