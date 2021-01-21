New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- The patient engagement solutions market is estimated to gain momentum during the forecast period owing to the surge in occurrences of chronic diseases. Additionally, the growing number of geriatric population has led to the requirement of improved solutions and is, in turn, boosting the adoption of patient engagement solutions. Such factors are driving the growth of the global patient engagement solutions market. According to the latest analysis by Reports and Data, the



Market Drivers



The growing number of patients is leading to an increase in investment by key players for the development of patient-centric engagement solutions. These solutions enable a diabetic person to observe and increase self-care precautions remotely. Moreover, such programs are reducing hustle and cost of treatments and enhancing clinical outcomes. Increasing government support is estimated to boost the adoption of patient engagement solutions during the forecast period, which is projected to offer opportunities for growth of the market.



Regional Outlook



Regionally, North America is estimated to dominate the global patient engagement solutions market owing to increased acceptance of mhealth applications and electronic health record (EHR). Additionally, factors such as increasing investment, awareness about existing software, and expanding spending on healthcare are estimated to offer opportunities for growth in the coming future. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to expand exhibiting most lucrative CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing investment in the healthcare sector.



Key participants in patient engagement solutions market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Lincor Solutions Ltd., Phytel Inc., Orion Health Ltd., McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Medecision Inc., and Athena Health Inc., YourCareUniverse Inc.



Segments covered in the report



This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Patient Engagement Solutions market on the basis of Component type, Delivery Mode type, Therapeutic Area type, end use, and region



Component Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hardware

Software

Services



Delivery Mode Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Web based

Cloud based

On premise



Therapeutic Area Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Chronic diseases

Fitness

Women's Health

Mental Health

Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Payers

Providers

Individual Users



By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Highlights of the TOC:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. High prevalence of chronic disease

3.2. Increasing focus of patients on self-care

3.3. Technological advancements

3.4. Need of Investments in Infrastructure



Chapter 4. Patient Engagement Solutions Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Patient Engagement Solutions Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. High prevalence of target diseases across the world

4.4.1.2. Launch of novel therapeutics

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Lack of supportive infrastructure in developing countries

4.4.2.2. Threat of Patient Information theft

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Patient Engagement Solutions Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Patient Engagement Solutions PESTEL Analysis



Continue…



