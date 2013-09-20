Patient First Wellness Center Continues to Provide Quality Services to Patients in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- If a patient is looking for efficient health care and medical services at a low cost in Las Vegas, the patient can search online for such clinics.



The websites of such urgent care Las Vegas give elaborate information about their high quality and easily affordable healthcare solutions that are specially designed to resolve the basic medical problems and/or condition anyone can face. Additionally the patients can avail the best and low cost medical services for patients at a fully equipped medical clinic that caters to underinsured and uninsured patients in Las Vegas.



These Quick care Las Vegas clinics are cash only medical clinics functioning in the area and are ideal solution for those who keep putting off their basic healthcare because they cannot easily afford it. These clinics treat a variety of conditions including, but not limited to colds/flu, urinary tract infections, weight loss, erectile dysfunction, testosterone replacement therapy, other hormones replacement therapy, insomnia, anxiety, smoking cessation , medication refills for blood pressure, thyroid conditions and low cost blood tests.



These centres do not accept Insurance because they are discount/low cost medical centres and their fees are much less than most insurance company co-pays. Unlike some dubious clinics where in lieu of less price the patient does not get a check-up by a doctor but by a nurse practitioner or physician assistant, these centres make available the services of licensed medical doctors in Las Vegas to their patients.



Only a phone call needs to be made for an appointment. These work out to be much cheaper than other urgent care clinics, hospital emergency rooms and Las Vegas based physician offices.



About Patientfirstwellness

Patient First Wellness Center is a premier discount/low cost medical clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They offer discounted but high quality medical services with a specialisation in serving patients who are without any health insurance. These services are ideal for minor ailments whose treatment can cost a lot more at other medical services.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Country: United States

Contact Name:James Egidio

Contact Email :Questions@patientfirstwellness.com

Complete Address: 2881 S. Valley View #15 Las Vegas, NV 89102

Contact Phone: (702) 474-6300

Website :http://www.patientfirstwellness.com