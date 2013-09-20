Patient First Wellness Center, Provides Basic, Affordable Health Care Service in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- If someone is without any health insurance and in urgent need of a minor medical treatment, the Patient First Wellness Center is the answer. Patient First Wellness Center is a local medical clinic in Las Vegas affordable medical services.



The patients no longer have to fear and postpone treatment due to exuberantly high medical bills. The urgent care Las Vegas clinics even schedule appointments through their websites and phone calls and ensure high quality and cheap healthcare solutions. Even basic and routine medical issues can often cost a fortune but here low cost medical services are available for underinsured and uninsured patients in Las Vegas.



They have some good packages for General Health and wellness screening that consist of a doctor’s evaluation and a complete set of laboratory tests for several essential parameters like blood count, thyroid, liver, kidney, pancreas, cholesterol, blood sugar, urine analysis etc.



At a Quick care Las Vegas clinic there is hassle-free cash only facilities available and patients can avail them immediately. These clinics are dedicated to patients who are unable to afford a health insurance and also to those who are underinsured, or simply want to avail the cash only payment method. These clinics provide high-quality health care to their patients, and most of it is preventative healthcare to ensure that same health conditions can be stopped from aggravating in the future.



These clinics treat a variety of conditions ranging from simple colds/flu, urinary tract infections, weight loss to the slightly complex and advanced issues like erectile dysfunction, hormones replacement, thyroid conditions and blood tests.



These clinics offer the same type of care as large hospitals doctors in Las Vegas clinics like these provide much more personalised care than hospital emergency services and expensive physician clinics.



About Patientfirstwellness

Patient First Wellness Center is a discount/low cost medical clinic in Las Vegas. Here patients can conveniently avail their high quality medical services without any health insurance. These services are discounted and thus cheaper than other medical services providers.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Country: United States

Contact Name:James Egidio

Contact Email :Questions@patientfirstwellness.com

Complete Address: 2881 S. Valley View #15 Las Vegas, NV 89102

Contact Phone: 702-474-6300

Website :http://www.patientfirstwellness.com