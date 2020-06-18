Patient Handling Equipment Market L Key Players Are Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Prism Medical, Guldmann Inc., Etac, Among Other

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global Patient Handling Equipment Market will grow at 8.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2026", as per the latest market research report titled Global Patient Handling Equipment Market (By Product- Mobility devices (wheelchairs and mobility scooters), Stretchers and transport chairs, Medical beds, Ambulatory aids, Slings, and Patient lifts. By type of care, Bariatric Care, Fall Prevention, Critical Care, Wound Care, Lifting, and Transfer. By end user- Homecare, Hospitals,



Elderly Care Homes, and Others. By Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)– Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2019-2026, by Sheer Analytics & Insights Pvt. Ltd.



Patient Handling Equipment is used to assist the patients to transfer, move, and support the human body conveniently with proper medical facilities. It also ensures the safety of the doctors and care provider while patient handling. Moreover, it also reduces the patient injuries, and increase the productivity of care providers. Increasing geriatric population across the globe, positive government policies towards healthcare support and increasing diseases are some of the key factors driving the market growth of patient handling equipment. However, the insufficiency of skilled healthcare professionals and challenges to bariatric patients are some of the factors restraining the market growth to some extent. Apart from that, technological advancements and rising trend of private nursing institutions in some of the countries are expected to create opportunities for the patient handling equipment market across the globe during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.



Browse Full report on Global Patient Handling Equipment Market report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/patient-handling-equipment-market-21



Geographically, The Patient Handling Equipment Market is divided into global regions like North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



The primary key players in the Patient Handling Equipment Market include Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Prism Medical, Guldmann Inc., Getinge Group, Linet Spol. S.R.O., Stiegelmeyer & Co. GmBH, Joerns Healthcare, Arjo , Handicare, GF Health Products, Etac, Medline Industries, Inc., EZ Way, Inc., and Malvestio.



The global patient handling equipment market has been segmented into



By Product



Mobility devices

Wheelchair

Automatic

Manual

Mobility scooters (2-seater and 4-seater)

Stretchers and transport chairs

Beds

Ambulatory aids

Slings



By Type of Care



Bariatric Care

Fall Prevention

Critical Care

Wound Care

Lifting

Transfer



By End-use Type



Homecare

Hospitals

Elderly Care Homes



By Geography Type



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



To know more about this study, request a free sample report @ https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/request-sample/patient-handling-equipment-market-21



About Us:



Sheer Analytics and Insights as firm is created to balance between client requirements without compromising the core values of Market research in –terms of quality, factual correctness, market awareness and analysis. SAI goes back to the root of Market Research in terms of TAM (Total Available Market) and PAM (Potential Available Market) and assess the same quantifying all Push and Pull factors.



Related Reports:



Outpatient Surgical Procedures Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/outpatient-surgical-procedures-market-21



Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/patient-safety-and-risk-management-software-market-21



Organic Personal Care Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/global-organic-personal-care-market-21