Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2023 -- The global patient handling equipment industry is expected to witness significant growth in the near future, mainly due to the increasing demand for safe and comfortable patient handling solutions. The increasing focus on patient safety and comfort, government initiatives for the provision of healthcare services, and rising awareness about the benefits of patient handling equipment are the key factors anticipated to propel the growth of the industry. Additionally, the rising demand for technologically advanced patient handling solutions and the introduction of new products with advanced features are further expected to drive the growth of the industry. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as arthritis and osteoporosis, is anticipated to drive the demand for patient handling equipment.



Patient Handling Equipment Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $10.4 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $14.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is primarily fuelled by the growing number of obese and geriatric populations, high risk of injuries to healthcare providers during the manual handling of patients, rising number of patient admissions in hospitals, and the implementation of regulations and guidelines ensuring the safety of healthcare workers during the manual lifting. However, improper training provided to caregivers for the efficient operation of patient handling equipment is a major factor hampering the market growth.



Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=186358368



Browse in-depth TOC on "Patient Handling Equipment Market"



272 - Tables

42 - Figures

291 - Pages



Patient transfer devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



By type, the patient handling equipment market is segmented into medical beds, patient transfer devices, mobility devices, bathroom & toilet assist equipment, and stretchers & transport chairs. In 2021, the patient transfer devices is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period. The high share of this segment can primarily considered to the rising installation of ceiling lifts in hospitals and the rising adoption of patient lifts for bariatric patient handling.



Hospital segment accounted for the largest share in the patient handling equipment market in 2021



By end users, the patient handling equipment market is segmented into home care settings, hospitals, and other end users. In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the patient handling equipment market. Growth can be attributed due to the rising number of patient population, rising number of disabled people, growing number of geriatric populations, and the increasing number of injuries caused during the patient handling.



Europe accounted for the largest share of the patient handling equipment market in 2021.



By region, patient handling equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middleeast and Africa. In 2021, Europe accounted for the largest share of the global patient handling equipment market. The large share of this market can be attributed due to the presence of large number of patient handling equipment manufacturers in Europe and the increasing number of government and non-government initiatives to adopt safe patient handling equipment. The Asia Pacific patient handling equipment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The Asia Pacific market growth is attributed to the increasing number of healthcare facilities in Asian countries.



Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=186358368



Patient Handling Equipment Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Increasing number of geriatric and obese people

High risk of injuries to caregivers during manual handling of patients

Implementation of regulations for ensuring safety of healthcare personnel

Rising number of patient admissions in hospitals



Restraints:



Lack of training caregivers for efficient operation of patient handling equipment



Opportunities:



Rising demand for home healthcare services



Challenges:



Persistent difficulties in handling bariatric patients

Improper architectural designs of healthcare facilities



Key Market Players:



The key players operating in the patient handling equipment market include include Arjo (Sweden), Baxter International Inc. (US), Savaria (Canada), Invacare Corporation (US), Stryker (US), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), Etac AB (Sweden), GF Health Products, Inc. (US), V. Guldmann A/S (Denmark), Joerns Healthcare LLC (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Prism Medical UK Ltd. (UK), LINET (Czech Republic), Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Benmor Medical (UK), Malvetio Spa (Italy), EZ Way, Inc. (US), Ossenberg GmbH (Germany), Antano Group (Italy), Winncare (UK), Getinge AB (Sweden).



Recent Developments



In September 2022, Handicare offers an expanded portfolio, including the Garaventa Lift range of wheelchair platform lifts, as well as new and improved products, such as the 4000 curved stairlifts.



In May 2022, Invacare launched Birdie Evo XPLUS, an innovative patient lift solution for post-acute care settings. With its sleek and modern design, it provides innovative technology that helps maximize comfort and security when lifting or transferring a patient to or from a bed, chair or floor.



In March 2022, Stryker launched the Multi-Position MATS Mobile Air Transfer System, that prevents patients from sliding during tilt procedures and protect nurses during pre- and post-surgical lateral transfers.



In May 2021, Hill-Rom participated in the fire-side chat in the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference to support its healthcare business.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=186358368



Patient Handling Equipment Market Advantages:



Patient handling equipment helps in transferring the patient from one place to another.

They allow for secure and safe transfer of the patient and reduce the chances of accidents.

The equipment helps reduce the risk of injury to the caregiver who is transferring the patient.

The equipment is designed to be lightweight and easy to maneuver.

It helps reduce the physical strain on the caregiver as well as the patient.

The equipment is available in different sizes, shapes, and configurations to suit different patient needs.

The equipment helps reduce the risk of infections as it is easy to clean and sanitize.

The equipment is cost-effective and helps reduce the overall cost of healthcare.