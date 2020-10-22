Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Patient Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global patient monitoring devices market is expected to grow from $13.8 billion in 2019 to $14.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Philips Healthcare; GE healthcare; Medtronic Inc.; Omron Corporation; Masimo



North America was the largest region in the global patient monitoring devices market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global patient monitoring devices market. Africa was the smallest region in the global patient monitoring devices market.



Internet of Things (IoT) is increasingly being adopted in the healthcare industry for the manufacturing of remote patient monitoring devices. An IoT based patient health monitoring system effectively uses the internet to track a patient's health condition with the help of sensor systems that are implanted or embedded into the skin and enabled with wireless communication. They transmit patient's physiological parameters via cloud-based platforms aiding healthcare professionals to remotely measure the patient's condition. The increased use of mobile technologies and smart devices by health experts pushed the development of IoT enabled remote patient monitoring devices. Companies that participate in the development of IoT enabled remote patient monitoring devices include Siemens Healthineers, which collaborated with Infosys, an Indian information technology company, to develop a cloud-based IoT operating system for remote patient monitoring devices.



The patient monitoring devices market consists of the sales of patient monitoring devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture patient monitoring devices used for monitoring vital health parameters. This industry includes establishments that manufacture fetal and neonatal monitoring devices used to monitor heart rates in neonates and pregnant mothers, body weight and temperature monitoring devices, vital parameter monitoring devices used during surgeries, and remote patient monitoring devices.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Patient Monitoring Devices in these regions, from 2015 to 2030(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.



