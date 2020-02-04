London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- The patient monitoring devices market consists of the sales of patient monitoring devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture patient monitoring devices used for monitoring vital health parameters. In this report, the two terms – 'patient monitoring devices' and 'patient monitoring equipment' – can be used interchangeably.



The Patient Monitoring Devices market is segmented by type of device, by end-use, and by geography.



By Device Type - The patient monitoring devices market is segmented by device type into

a) Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices

b) Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment

c) Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment

d) Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment

The vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market accounted for the largest share of the patient monitoring devices market in 2018 at 44.3%. The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward.



Sub-segment By Type Of Device The fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market is segmented by device type into

a) Neonatal Monitoring Devices

b) Fetal Monitoring Devices

The vital parameter monitoring devices market is segmented by device type into

a) Multiparameter Monitoring Devices

b) Cardiac Monitoring Devices

c) Respiratory Monitoring Devices

d) Neuromonitoring Devices

e) Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices



The weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market is segmented by device type into

a) Weight Monitoring Devices

b) Temperature Monitoring Devices



The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market is segmented by device type into

a) Vital Parameter Monitors And Others

b) Cardiac Monitors

c) Respiratory Monitors

d) Hematological Monitors



By End Use - The patient monitoring devices market is segmented by end user gender into

a) Hospitals

b) Diagnostic Centre/Clinics

c) Homecare

The hospitals market accounted for the largest share of the patient monitoring devices market by end use in 2018 at 53.8%.



North America is the largest market for patient monitoring devices, accounting for 41.7% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, Asia-Pacific and Africa will be the fastest growing regions in this market, followed by South America and the Middle East.



Major Competitors of Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market are Philips Healthcare, GE healthcare, Medtronic Inc., Omron Corporation, Masimo



