Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Patient Portal Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Patient Portal Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Patient Portal Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



"Global Patient Portal Market is expected to Reach CAGR of 17.94% till 2027. The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 on Patient Portal Market"



Top players in Global Patient Portal Market are:

GE Healthcare (United Kingdom), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (United States), McKesson Corporation (United States) , athenahealth, Inc. (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States) , eClinicalWorks (United States), CureMD (United States) , NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (United States)



Brief Overview on Patient Portal

Patient Portal is an online website which gives patients convenient 24 access to health information. It is connected with electronic health record system or access points, which is focused on patientâ€™s access to health record and share health information and communicate remotely. It allows patient to look into various data points, including physician notes, lab results, their health histories and immunizations discharge reviews.



Recent Development in Global Patient Portal Market:

Habersham Medical Center headquartered in the U.S. announced the launch of a patient portal. This launch envisioned providing patients with their medical records at any place, irrespective of the time; therefore, making access to the data more convenient for them as well as the providers. The companies also assured the patients of the information being safe, secure, and personalized.



The Global Patient Portal Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Standalone Patient Portals, Integrated Patient Portals), Application (Providers, Payers, Pharmacies, Others)



Market Drivers

- Encouragement Towards Adoption of Patient Portal Solutions

- Growing Usage of EHR Solutions

- Growing Popularity of Patient Portal Among the Elderly Population



Market Trend

- Innovation and Development in Patient Portal



Market Challenges

- Lack of Health Literacy



Market Restraints:

- Data Privacy & Security Concerns

- High Deployment Cost



Market Opportunities:

- Cloud Based Patient Portal Solutions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Patient Portal Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



