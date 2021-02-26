Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the patient registry software market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals.



The high projected value at the end of the seven-year forecast period can be attributed to the escalating demand for development and deployment of more specialized and advanced treatments and technologies in the global patient registry software market. Growth of the global patient registry software market is projected to further accelerate owing to increasing application of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in the global healthcare sector. Application and use of patient registry data for real-world evidence and post-marketing observation has been increasing over the past decade, and is expected to continue trend and drive market growth during the forecast period.



Let's start a new project together- Get Free Sample PDF Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/465



The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.



Key companies in the market include IQVIA Holdings, Inc., ImageTrend, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Syneos Health Inc., Premier, Inc., Phytel, Inc., Telligen, Inc., and Dacima Software Inc.



Emergen Research has segmented the global patient registry software market on the basis of delivery, database, registry type, function, software type, end-use, and region.



Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises



Database Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Public Database

Commercial Database



Registry Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Product Registries

Health Service Registries

Disease Registries



Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Point-Of-Care

Patient Care Management

Population Health Management

Product Outcome Evaluation

Health Information Exchange

Research & Clinical Studies



Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Integrated

Standalone



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Government & Third-Party Administrators

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Research Centers

Others



Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-registry-software-market



The comprehensive report addresses the following questions:



Which region is expected to dominate the market over the coming years?

Which application or end-user segment is anticipated to show significant growth over the projected timeline?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth?

What are the macro- and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market?

What are the recent R&D and technological advancements in the Patient Registry Software market?



A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Patient Registry Software market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Patient Registry Software industry.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Patient Registry Software Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The growing demand for advanced and specialized care



4.2.2.2. The growing application of EHRs in various healthcare facilities



4.2.2.3. Growing incidence of chronic conditions globally



4.2.2.4. The rising governmental initiatives for value-based treatment



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. The dearth of safety for information



4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled healthcare professional



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Patient Registry Software Market By Delivery Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Delivery Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Cloud-based



5.1.2. On-premises



Chapter 6. Patient Registry Software Market By Database Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Database Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Public Database



6.1.2. Commercial Database



Chapter 7. Patient Registry Software Market By Registry Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Registry Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Product Registries



7.1.2. Health Service Registries



7.1.3. Disease Registries



Continue…!



Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or to request customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



Quick Buy--- Patient Registry Software Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/465

Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs