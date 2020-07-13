Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Will Be Growing at a CAGR of 12.2% During the Forecast 2020 to 2026

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market was $1.89 Bn in 2019, and it is forecast to reach $4.89 Bn by 2026. It is eventually growing at a commendable high compound of annual growth rate CAGR of 12.2% between 2020-2026". However, the current pandemic of COVID-19 had created an excellent opportunity for the companies operating in this field. The current demand for increased monitoring devices due to coronavirus had also helped the market to show a good surge in the present year. Moreover, government initiatives and a large portion of funds allocated for the development of structured healthcare facilities worldwide have also helped the market grow at the fastest rate than expected. Improve patient safety and increasing investment from private players is projected to be another critical factor for booming the market globally.



The Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. This latest industry research study analyzes the Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.



The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.



Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.



Key Questions Answered by Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Report



Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

Major Players in Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market



Some of the key players in the global patient monitoring devices market include RLDatix, Riskonnect Inc., Verge Health, Clarity Group Inc., The Patient Safety Company, RiskQual Technologies, Conduent Inc., Prista Corporation, Smartgate Solutions Ltd., Quantros, Inc., MRM Group LLC, Datix Limited, StatSoft Inc., MetricStream, Inc, and Salus Global Corporation.



Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market Has Been Segmented Into:



Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market: By Type



Risk Management & Safety Solutions

Claims Management Solutions

Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions



Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market: By Deployment Mode



Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud



Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market: By End-use



Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centres

Long-Term Care Centres

Pharmacies

Other End Users



Global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market: By Geography Type



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



